Jack Blair named new Tulsa city attorney

Mayor G.T. Bynum on Thursday appointed Jack Blair as the new city attorney.

Blair currently serves as the city’s chief operating officer. He succeeds David O’Meilia, who retired at the end of January.

Tulsa voters approved a City Charter amendment in 2020 making the mayor’s appointee subject to confirmation by a majority of the entire nine-member City Council. That process is expected to begin next week.

“Jack Blair is one of the most knowledgeable people living when it comes to the Tulsa city government,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a press release. “Dozens of elected officials and city councilors, in addition to multiple auditors and mayors, have trusted and relied upon his judgment and legal advice over the course of carrying out their work.

“I believe him to be the best person to serve the citizens of Tulsa as their city attorney, and appreciate the Tulsa City Council’s consideration of this appointment.”

Blair has worked with or for Bynum for more than a decade. He was the City Council’s director of research, policy and budget while Bynum served on the City Council. When Bynum was elected mayor in 2016, Blair joined his team as chief of staff. He was named chief operating officer in 2020.

Blair has also served on the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and as a trustee of the Tulsa Utility Board and of the Tulsa Authority for the Recovery of Energy.

Prior to joining the city in 2004, he worked for the Muscogee Nation and the Trust for Public Land. Blair is a 1996 graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

“The city has a remarkable team of legal professionals who go to work every day, not just to mitigate legal risk, but to improve outcomes for citizens,” Blair said. “Residents don’t often see all of the hard work they do behind the scenes, but I see it every day.

“It has been my highest honor to serve Tulsans in different capacities for nearly two decades, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the chance to continue that service working with this team.”

The other finalists for the position were Municipal Court Judge Mitchell McCune and City Council Administrator Pat Boulden.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.