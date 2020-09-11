J.M. Davis Museum marks opening of expanded Cherokee Nation exhibit

“If you go to Tahlequah you will learn the story of the Cherokee Nation, if you come to Claremore you will learn the story of the Cooweescoowee District of the Cherokee Nation,” he said.

Displays that fill panels along one aisle near the front of the museum cover a 200-year period from migration of early settlers and the Trail of Tears, through the Civil War and Reconstruction, statehood, the oil boom and to present times.

“Some of these items are being shared within the Cooweescoowee District for the first time in 120 years,” Austin said. “We want more people to stop in Claremore, more people along Route 66 and more people who haven’t been to the J.M. Davis Museum in a long time to have a reason to come back again.”

Pinnell and Hoskins emphasized the cooperation behind the display and its potential for tourism.

“I’m very proud of the story this exhibit tells but I’m also proud of the partnership that it reflects and I’m proud that it is Cherokees telling the Cherokee stories with our good friends,” Hoskin said.

Pinnell said that tourism is Oklahoma’s third largest industry in large part due to state and tribal partnerships.