'It's time they were recognized': Decorated Vietnam medic from Tulsa recognized with day in his honor, street renaming

A young Army medic from Tulsa who was killed 53 years ago in Vietnam was formally recognized in his hometown for the first time Thursday.
A ceremony honoring Spc. 4 Joe Minor Thomas was held at Pine Street and North Hartford Avenue near his former family home in north Tulsa.
“Tulsa’s community has never honored Joe in any way. Today is the start of that,” said Mike Lapolla, ambassador for the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame.
Thomas is believed to be the only Tulsan since World War II to be awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the nation’s second-highest decoration for valor after the Medal of Honor.
A city proclamation declaring Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 — the anniversary of his death in 1967 — Joe Thomas Day in Tulsa, was read and presented to Thomas’ surviving family, including a sister and brother.
Honorary street signs were unveiled, designating a stretch of North Hartford “Joe Thomas Way.”
Lapolla said the Hall of Fame is always looking for Oklahoma military veterans who deserve to be honored, and that Thomas’ name surfaced during research last year.
“We started to ask around to see who knew Joe Thomas. And it turned out, not many people did,” Lapolla said.
“We looked at his record and we realized he needed to be recognized. … He is the most highly decorated soldier from the city of Tulsa in the last 75 years.”
Thomas, a 1965 Booker T. Washington High School graduate, was just 20 years old when he died serving with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.
He was killed during an attack on his platoon, during which he saved three wounded comrades then singlehandedly took out an enemy bunker.
Dr. Art Williams, a classmate and friend of Thomas at BTW, also spoke at the ceremony:
“I met Joe in 7th grade right across the street,” he said, pointing at Carver Middle School. “We sat at the same table.”
Another friend at that table, Isaiah Wilson, would also be killed in Vietnam, he said.
“In our era, African Americans represented 24% of those who fought in Vietnam, while being only 10% of the population,” said Williams. “It’s time they were recognized.”
As she presented the city proclamation to the family, City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper broke down briefly, noting that Isaiah Wilson was her uncle.
“He was my dad’s baby brother. I never met him,” she said.
“Thank you for this opportunity and for this work you all are doing to honor fallen men that have not been recognized.”
Thomas’ older sister, Annette Thompson, was among family members on hand.
She said afterward the recognition for her brother “means a lot to me. … He was the best friend that you could have. He was the kind of person who would put others ahead of himself.”
Thomas was posthumously awarded the DSC and Purple Heart, after having been previously decorated with a Bronze Star for valor.
Lapolla said the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum in Hobart is preparing a special exhibit on Thomas, and will provide a permanent home for his medals.
Tim Stanley
918-581-8385
Twitter: @timstanleyTW
