'It's time they were recognized': Decorated Vietnam medic from Tulsa recognized with day in his honor, street renaming

“We started to ask around to see who knew Joe Thomas. And it turned out, not many people did,” Lapolla said.

“We looked at his record and we realized he needed to be recognized. … He is the most highly decorated soldier from the city of Tulsa in the last 75 years.”

Thomas, a 1965 Booker T. Washington High School graduate, was just 20 years old when he died serving with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

He was killed during an attack on his platoon, during which he saved three wounded comrades then singlehandedly took out an enemy bunker.

Dr. Art Williams, a classmate and friend of Thomas at BTW, also spoke at the ceremony:

“I met Joe in 7th grade right across the street,” he said, pointing at Carver Middle School. “We sat at the same table.”

Another friend at that table, Isaiah Wilson, would also be killed in Vietnam, he said.

“In our era, African Americans represented 24% of those who fought in Vietnam, while being only 10% of the population,” said Williams. “It’s time they were recognized.”