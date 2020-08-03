OWASSO — Having the element of surprise going for them seemed like a big advantage.
But from almost the second Mark Alred’s bombs started falling, the enemy’s response was swift.
“The tracers and missiles were flying,” he said. “It was like night time suddenly turned to daylight.”
If he and his unit hadn’t realized it before that moment, he added, the reality sank in quickly:
“You thought, ‘Wow, this is real. This is what we trained for, what we signed up for. We are actually doing it.’ ”
Alred, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who lives in Owasso, has had 30 years to think about that night — when he led the first air strike of Operation Desert Storm, as the combat phase of the Persian Gulf War was known.
And he’s still amazed, he said, that none of the 22 aircraft in his group were hit.
“We made it back without a scratch. It’s mind-boggling to me,” said Alred, who went on to fly 42 missions, most of which he led.
Sunday marked the 30th anniversary of the beginning of the Gulf War, and Alred, whose decorations include a Distinguished Flying Cross, revisited the experience recently.
The war started Aug. 2, 1990, when Iraq, under Saddam Hussein, invaded Kuwait.
The combat phase followed in January, and lasted until Feb. 28, 1991, when Iraq surrendered to a U.S.-led coalition force.
But for Alred, the dream that ultimately led to his part in it had started many years earlier.
A Tulsa native and graduate of East Central High School, some of Alred’s earliest memories, he said, are of having lunch with his dad at Tulsa airport.
“We’d go out and watch planes take off and land,” he said. “And my mom still has a paper that I wrote in first grade about wanting to fly airplanes.”
Alred didn’t pursue the idea any further, though, until after high school, when seeing a USAF Thunderbirds demonstration revived that old desire.
By the time of the Gulf War 10 years later, he was a veteran pilot well into an Air Force career.
‘Really, truly, at war’
Going into his first combat mission in Iraq in January 1991, Alred — known to fellow pilots by his call sign “Yogi” — admittedly felt a little anxious.
“I knew it was coming. We’d been preparing for it. But it meant we were really, truly at war,” said Alred, who was a captain when he was tapped to lead a group of F-15E Strike Eagles on the war’s first air strike.
All the other pilots understood it, too.
“Normally, during the briefing, you’d have some levity, some joking,” Alred said. “But there was none that first night. Everyone was stoic, watching me, listening to me, as I told them what we were going to do.”
A night mission, like they all would be, the goal was to take out some Scud missile sites in western Iraq.
Alred advised the team to stay quiet the entire way — more than two hours by air — to avoid any possibility of being overheard.
“I told them the first thing they would hear would be me saying ‘It’s showtime.’ ”
When it began, the planes zeroed in on their respective targets and let fly with their bombs.
Almost immediately, the Iraqis responded.
“I’m certain they didn’t know we were coming. Otherwise they would’ve turned off all the lights and made their airfield harder to find. But they were still at their guns ready,” Alred said.
Lighting up what had been a pitch-black night, the antiaircraft fire erupted.
“As I came off the target and rolled up,” Alred said, “it was so bright from so many tracers and missiles going over my airplane, I could see the desert floor below.”
From intelligence reports, he knew the targeted site had 133 gun emplacements around it. It seemed like they must all be shooting at them.
In the moment, though, Alred couldn’t worry about it.
“You don’t really have time to think ‘Oh my gosh, I’m being shot at,’ ” he said. “I was doing 600 miles per hour and still trying to take care of 22 airplanes. In that situation, it’s 90% reaction and 10% thought.”
The results of the mission: Alred’s group hit three of the six targeted missile sites.
Better still, everyone made it home, their planes not so much as grazed.
“You’re flying through a wall of metal and not a single airplane has a bullet hole,” Alred said. “It’s still amazing to me.”
He added: “I was a pretty stinkin’ good pilot. But I’m not good enough to have flown through that and not gotten hit. God’s hand was somewhere.”
In the weeks to come, Alred, serving with the 336th Tactical Fighter Squadron, would fly a mission almost every night, and sometimes more than one.
After that first one, there was no more surprise.
“Now they knew we were coming,” he said.
Alred was shot at on all but a couple, at least four of which still leave him shaking his head.
“There were four nights where, as I put it, I should’ve walked home. Where we just got hammered,” he said.
“To have flown through some of the stuff I flew through on those nights — that’s why I talk about the ‘hand of God.’ I never got a scratch on my airplane in those 42 missions.”
Alred never lost a plane on any of the missions he led.
Of the 48 planes in his wing, only two were lost during the war, none from his own squadron.
‘The best job we can’
After the war, Alred returned to the U.S., where his wife, Marlene, and two sons were waiting. He went on to a 21-year Air Force career, retiring as deputy commandant of the USAF Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.
After the military, he was a commercial pilot for Southwest Airlines, and eventually moved back to his home state.
With three decades having passed since the Gulf War, Alred says he feels more certain about something he sensed at the time.
“My gut told me then that we needed to finish the job,” he said.
The war was an overwhelming victory for coalition forces, but it ended with the decision to leave Hussein in power.
Alred wonders what the region would look like today, and how many American lives might’ve been saved, had Hussein been removed then, precluding the later Iraq war.
But at the time, his focus was elsewhere.
“For fighter pilots and military people at the ranks that are doing the work, we’ve been told what we’re trying to do and we’re going to do the best job we can,” he said.
As for flying, Alred, who retired from Southwest recently, believes his piloting days are behind him.
“I told my wife ‘I’ve got 17,000 (flight) hours. I think I’m good,’ ” he said.
Now, he serves as a mentor to young people who want to become Air Force pilots.
Undoubtedly, though, somewhere deep down inside, that grade-schooler who first dreamed of flight still resides.
If Alred ever feels the pull, he has friends who fly and have their own planes, he said.
“And who knows, I might buy one myself one of these days,” he said.
