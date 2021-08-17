It's not you: There's lots of mixed messages being sent regarding Tulsa's proposed mask mandate

“Every layer that we add gives us a chance to stop a virus from getting into your lungs,” Gentges said. “So the vaccine is the first layer. The second layer is masking, and masks work. The data on that is incontrovertible.”

By the end of Monday night’s City Council meeting, the sponsors of the mask mandate didn’t have enough support to put the measure up for a vote. That will happen Aug. 25.

The councilors opposed to voting on the ordinance Monday night said the medical experts they were hearing from — including local hospital officials — were sending different signals, and that they needed more time to consult with other experts on the issue.

Bynum, meanwhile, did not respond directly when asked whether he would support the proposed mask ordinance, should it be approved. If he were to veto it, it would take six council votes to override the veto.