‘It's hot. We’re thirsty’: Spectators contend with steep booze price at Southern Hills PGA Championship

Boozing this week at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club is an expensive gambit. And by 10:30 Wednesday morning, as the tournament’s field of golfers begin their final practice rounds on the 7,556-yard course, the drinks are already flowing.

Up at the first tee, Marla, a retiree from Kansas, sips on her first (and likely last) $18, 25-ounce Michelob Ultra of the day. By the driving range, Jason and Bryce are part of a group from Iowa donning Hawaiian shirts, drinking $19 Michelob organic seltzers. Nearby, Hosifa and his father-in-law, Dean, work on their $19 cocktails, poured into souvenir cups.

In Blake’s 2022 PGA Championship cup, over in the rough on the 18th hole, is a “signature” margarita. It it any good, at least?

“No. It’s not a $19 margarita,” the local business owner says. “I can go down the street here at Casa del Tequila on 11th and Lewis and they have the best damn margaritas there is in town for $7.”

On equal footing with the absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson and the presence of a Saudi-backed, LIV Golf Series still looming over the PGA Tour, another controversial subject has dominated the conversation this week at Southern Hills: the cost of alcohol at the course’s concession stands.

Over at the 86-year-old club, fans like Marla, Jason, Bryce, Hosifa and Blake are complaining about the dollars they’re having to shell out for one of the canned beers, seltzers or cocktails on offer at Tulsa’s first major championship since 2007. Players, like Justin Thomas and two-time PGA winner Brooks Koepka, have their own, differing views on the steep prices, too.

And PGA officials, from chief championships officer Kerry Haigh to championship director Bryan Karns, are defending the figures spectators wanting to imbibe are paying at Southern Hills.

In the gallery Wednesday morning, the consensus is clear.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” says Marla, who didn’t plan on splurging on a second beer. “I could have bought a case of beer for $18. I’m serious. So I will be sipping this slowly.”

“I guess this is a souvenir can now,” she jokes. “We’ll get it autographed later.”

Minutes later, at the nearby upper putting green, Corey is halfway through an $18 beer. Next to him, Chelsea just finished the “tiny little vodka mule” she paid $17 for.

“Does it feel like it’s a rip off? Yes.” Corey says. “I want to be able to come here and not feel like I have to save up for a family vacation.”

On the 18th hole, Sean holds the most expensive Kona Big Wave Golden Ale he’s ever consumed and listens to his friend Blake unfurl a pair of potential strategies to sidestep one of this week's most pressing issues.

The first?

“The move is to pour vodka in all of your water bottles before you come in,” he says. “I’ve heard it’s been done.”

And if that doesn’t work?

“I think the PGA should kick all of them out — whoever’s charging this much for a drink. They can call me. I’ll provide the liquor for half the price.”

The problem with Blake’s idea? The very entity that set the alcohol prices for Southern Hills is the same one putting on the club’s eighth major championship.

Karns, the Tulsa-born, Stillwater-raised championship director, says the event’s alcohol prices are based on collected data, operation costs and drink prices at peer events such as the Super Bowl and Kentucky Derby.

“A lot of what happened on the Twitter-sphere is that people didn’t have the context that it was a 25-ounce beer,” Karns said. “What if it was a $9 12-ounce beer? While we certainly understand where it’s coming from, that's pretty standard for our industry.”

Koepka, a Michelob-sponsored athlete who appeared in the brand’s Super Bowl commercial in February, gave a similar line Tuesday.

“It’s a tall boy,” the PGA Champion in 2018 and 2019 said. “It's bigger than the normal 12 ounces, 16 ounces. It's bigger than the normal ones.”

“You drink enough, you'll be fine.”

Alcohol isn’t the only pricey item fans are paying for on the course this week. An all-beef hot dog? $8. $9 for a bratwurst. Elsewhere on the menu inside one concession tent, the Butcher’s Grind Cheeseburgers goes for $14; a plant-based Beyond Burger for $15.

On the subject of concession costs, Karns pointed to a ticket package that gives fans access to free food and non-alcoholic drinks included in the price of their tickets beginning Thursday.

But while Karns explained the reasons and Koepka stood by the prices, 2017 PGA winner Justin Thomas arrived early this week in defense of the spectators.

The world's ninth-ranked golfer tweeted “Gotta treat the fans better than that" Monday in response to the beer and food prices at Southern Hills. Thomas elaborated further on Tuesday.

“You want people to come to the tournament,” he said. “If I'm on the fence and I'm looking at the concession stand, that's not the greatest thing.

“I was just blown away because I've never seen a beer $18 or $19 in my life. Guys have been talking about it, so I had to stand up for the fans. Felt like it was right.”

Jason, Bryce and the rest of the floral-shirt-sporting group from Iowa down by the driving range make trips like this one, to the biggest sporting events in the nation, regularly.

Even for a crew that recently attended the Kentucky Derby, Southern Hills' beer prices this week have raised eyebrows. On Thomas’ feelings, they concur.

“If these events price themselves out, people won’t show," Jason says.

For all the clamoring at Southern Hills this week, alcohol sales don’t appear to be suffering.

Karns says the PGA doesn't release sales figures. But a simple eye test around the grounds reveals plenty of cans in hands and steady lines in front of the manifold libation stations.

Standing by the putting green around 11 a.m. Wednesday, nearing the end of Beer No. 1, Corey considers his drinking strategy for the rest of the day.

Really, Corey knows, he doesn’t have many choices.

“Just spend more money,” he says. “They got us right? It’s hot. We’re thirsty.”

Video: Former OSU golfer Danny Edwards returns to Southern Hills for 2022 PGA.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.