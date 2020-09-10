'It's happening': Santa is coming to town for the Tulsa Christmas Parade, but spectators' and entries' rolls may be reversed

Regardless of a deadly pandemic, Santa Claus is coming to town.
Organizers for the Tulsa Christmas Parade announced Thursday that the parade will proceed as scheduled.
The aim is to have a classic parade with people lining the streets, said American Waste Control Vice President Paul Ross. But parade organizers have established an alternate plan: a drive-through parade.
"We have a plan in place to have a traditional parade just like we have for 94 years in downtown Tulsa, but we also have a plan in place to have a very innovative, first-of-its-kind, drive-through parade in the event things are not ready for a traditional parade," Ross said. "But the bottom line is the 94th Tulsa Christmas Parade is a go; it's happening."
Ross said organizers will be "looking at all the indicators" and will decide in November which plan will be used for the parade. Jessica Gullo, the parade director, said there is no threshold that pushes them to one plan or the other.
Oklahoma has been in the "red zone" for high levels of community spread of COVID-19. A recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report placed Oklahoma in the top 10 for positivity rates and new cases.
Oklahoma has an 11.3% positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive — more than double the country’s positivity rate of 5.2%. Oklahoma's new case rate is 146 per 100,000 people, while the national average is 88 per 100,000 people. Oklahoma has been in the red zone for new cases for nine consecutive weeks.
It is unclear what the prevalence of COVID-19 might be in December.
"Our utmost priority is going to be the safety of our community," Gullo said. "If people do not want to come out because they don't feel safe, then it wouldn't be prudent for us to do a traditional parade."
The alternative plan teased by Gullo and Ross would be a role reversal between the spectators and the parade entries.
Instead of spectators, the parade route would be lined with the Christmas displays and performances from the parade entrants.
It would form a veritable Christmas Town through several blocks of Tulsa's downtown, filling the same spaces along the route the spectators normally would. With city assistance, spectators would be directed in their vehicles along the route to view the holiday spectacular.
"We've been doing a lot of research, and a lot of parades around the country are unfortunately canceling because it's a very difficult event to have," Gullo said.
Organizers looked at the annual affair's footprint and regular attendance to work out the two plans.
The theme for the parade is "A Christmas Joy Ride," which plays off both plans and memories of piling into a vehicle with family to go see grandparents, aunts and uncles, and great-aunts and uncles.
"While we cannot erase the hardships experienced by our community, our country, and the entire world in recent months, this year, more than ever, our goal is to offer everyone a place to find encouragement and joy," Gullo said in a prepared statement.
"Our hope is to help people rediscover their joy each year, and we invite the community to remember that Christmas is a time to celebrate and experience the true spirit of the season, peace on earth and goodwill toward all people."
