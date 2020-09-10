'It's happening': Santa is coming to town for a different kind of Tulsa Christmas Parade

Oklahoma has an 11.3% positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive — more than double the country’s positivity rate of 5.2%. Oklahoma's new case rate is 146 per 100,000 people, while the national average rate is 88 per 100,000 people. Oklahoma has been in the red zone for new cases for nine consecutive weeks.

It is unclear what the prevalence of COVID-19 would be in December.

"Our utmost priority is going to be the safety of our community," Gullo said. "If people do not want to come out because they don't feel safe, then it wouldn't be prudent for us to do a traditional parade."

The alternative plan teased by Gullo and Ross would be a slight role reversal between the spectators and the parade floats.

In lieu of lining the parade route with spectators, it would be lined with the Christmas displays and performances from the entrants in the parade.

It would form a veritable Christmas Town on several blocks of Tulsa's downtown, filling the same spaces along the route the spectators would. With city assistance, spectators' would be directed in their vehicles along the route to view the holiday spectacular.