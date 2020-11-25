'It's going to be over eventually': COVID-19 forces families to evaluate traditions, safety during Thanksgiving

Whispers of whether plans should be changed for the holidays first surfaced among Lucy Smith's family back in May.
The spring was marked by emergency declarations, business restrictions and stay-at-home orders brought on by a worsening coronavirus pandemic. The 28-year-old's large family wondered whether they'd have a chance to follow through with their typical traditions.
As Oklahoma COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations began surging this fall, the answer became clear.
"It's just heartbreaking," Smith, of Sand Springs, said in a phone interview Monday. "I'm high-risk; my parents are high-risk; and my husband's parents are high-risk."
Thanksgiving is normally a two-day affair for her family, Smith said, and it's the only day of the year that corrals all of her loved ones into one place. Last year, she and her husband celebrated seven Thanksgivings within those two days, and she was looking forward to doing the same again.
But following some discussion, her family collectively opted to celebrate virtually in an effort to protect each other from the virus.
“It’s a bummer, but it’s the safest thing that we can do for our family and for our community," Smith said. "If not meeting this year means so many beds that we’re not filling in hospitals in the coming weeks, … then that’s what we’re going to do."
Over the past couple of weeks, Oklahoma has accumulated documented cases of COVID-19 at rates far higher than it ever recorded earlier in the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the state's seven-day rolling average of newly reported COVID-19 cases broke a record 3,000 for the second day in a row, and a record 1,566 patients remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
Overburdened health care workers and hospital doctors pleaded with community members on Sunday to take the virus seriously, and the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance last week urging Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving.
Smith's family is one of many changing or considering changing their Thursday plans in light of the dramatic increases. Rebecca Hubbard, director of outreach, prevention and education for the Mental Health Association Oklahoma, said it's not surprising that the decision brings some grief.
The pandemic has thrown many people's lives for a loop, Hubbard said in a phone interview last week. And along with the upending comes discomfort, a slew of emotions and, for some, the need to reach out for help. Hubbard said the nonprofit's assistance center has recently seen increases in the number of phone calls and in the lengths of those calls, and she said the issues are complex.
She compared people's current mental capacities in the midst of the pandemic to pots of water on a stovetop. The emotions, traumatic events and bad news have layered on and on this year, giving people almost no time to process what has transpired.
"They have that full water, and that last thing happens and it boils and it just spills over," Hubbard said.
Support Local Journalism
That last thing just might be the holidays. One of the biggest challenges of the holiday season is the pressure one may feel to do or be a part of certain things in the name of tradition or family norms, she said. But that likely will be exacerbated during the pandemic, especially if family members feel differently about the reality of the risk involved.
Hubbard encouraged individuals to pay attention to their emotions and well being, think through what they need and ultimately be unafraid to take care of themselves first.
"We have an opportunity here to build resilience," she said.
"Resilience is often defined as a balance between adaptability and flexibility, so as you approach the holiday I would encourage three things: a focus on being adaptable, willing to be flexible; and then be ready to set boundaries to take care of your own mental health and wellness; to be mindful of where you’re at and make it clear what you're able to do.”
With 1,664 deaths across the state attributed to COVID-19 so far, Hubbard pointed out that many people will be spending the holiday as the first without a loved one.
"They need to give themselves permission for grace and space," Hubbard said. "They might want to do something totally different. They might want to do nothing at all, and that is all OK.”
Smith counted herself lucky that most of her family is "on the same page" of believing that COVID-19 is real and can cause loss of life or irreparable damage, but she noted that the change hasn't come without some heartache.
Her son will turn 2 in February, and this will be the first holiday season he can actively enjoy and take part in with the family.
"It's been really hard on my mom," Smith said. "COVID has stolen her grandmother time."
But Smith and her family are committed to making the most of it; living in hope of the light at the end of the tunnel.
"It's going to be over eventually," she said.
Featured video: Concerns for health care personnel during pandemic
Gallery: Artists create a 750-foot mural, the largest in the city
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Tulsa's largest mural
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.