'It's going to be over eventually': COVID-19 forces families to evaluate traditions, safety during Thanksgiving

"Resilience is often defined as a balance between adaptability and flexibility, so as you approach the holiday I would encourage three things: a focus on being adaptable, willing to be flexible; and then be ready to set boundaries to take care of your own mental health and wellness; to be mindful of where you’re at and make it clear what you're able to do.”

With 1,664 deaths across the state attributed to COVID-19 so far, Hubbard pointed out that many people will be spending the holiday as the first without a loved one.

"They need to give themselves permission for grace and space," Hubbard said. "They might want to do something totally different. They might want to do nothing at all, and that is all OK.”

Smith counted herself lucky that most of her family is "on the same page" of believing that COVID-19 is real and can cause loss of life or irreparable damage, but she noted that the change hasn't come without some heartache.

Her son will turn 2 in February, and this will be the first holiday season he can actively enjoy and take part in with the family.

"It's been really hard on my mom," Smith said. "COVID has stolen her grandmother time."