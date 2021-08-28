`It's been a jewel': Oasis Fresh Market quenching thirst in food desert

"It's those things that bring about true community transformation," Johnson said. "We could be just a grocery store and be fine. But we want to know the health of the community in terms of health care, in terms of the mindset, the thought process, how the family unit is working, how they are dealing with real issues.

"That's the unique thing about our grocery store. We're meeting people right where they are with real solutions."

Tina Johnson, mortgage sales manager at neighboring Gateway Mortgage, said the store is making a "tremendous" impact.

"It's definitely what we needed in the community," she said. "I am so happy and blessed because I get to walk right over there for lunch.

"… It's not just a grocery store. It's a place where everyone comes together. Since that grocery store has been there, you just see the good energy, the happy energy. You just see a lot more smiling faces and you see people encouraged."

Darrell Knox heads the family-owned Sweet Lisa's Cafe, which has operated eight years in The Shoppes on Peoria, where the market is stationed.

"They couldn't have named this store more appropriately," Knox said while sitting at a booth in the cafe. "It's definitely an oasis in this food dessert."