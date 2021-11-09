It's a boy! Tulsa Zoo welcomes its first-ever white rhino calf

The Tulsa Zoo welcomed its first rhino calf in its more than 40-year history of holding rhinos this weekend.

The male calf, who has yet to be named, was born Nov. 7 at 127 pounds to 14-year-old Sally, who was moved to the zoo from Ohio last fall.

Zoo staff report Sally and the calf are doing well. The youngster was taking his first steps within an hour of entering the world and nursing shortly thereafter.

They'll remain behind the scenes at the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve barn for now.

“Our zookeepers and veterinary staff are monitoring both Sally and her calf closely,” said Zoological Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha. “Sally is an experienced, attentive mother, so we’re looking forward to witnessing the calf grow and thrive here.”

White rhinos are classified as Near Threatened with fewer than 20,000 left in the wild, according to a news release, and their gestation period is 16 to 18 months.