It wasn't the 2021 Tulsa's police chief had hoped for, but his eyes are set on 2022

The year after the year that seemed to alter all time wasn't nearly as bad as its predecessor had been to the Tulsa Police Department, but it didn't necessarily bring what the chief had hoped for in the new year, either.
2021 saw a citywide cyber attack halt development of TPD's long-awaited records system update while forcing officers to paper for numerous functions, and a wave of retirements and departures after an arduous 2020 left those officers who remain in overdrive.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin didn't mince words about staffing.
"It's bad now; it's going to get worse," he said.
Retention bonuses for all city employees kept many officers teetering on the fence this year, Franklin said, but those will run out at year's end and likely give way to another wave of retirements.
Tulsa's police officers are already struggling to fill shifts with hirebacks, which are when an officer stays on to work a double shift amounting to 20-plus hours, and even when they are filled the workload is not sustainable, Franklin said, calling them "horrible" for the department.
"We're working officers way too much in my opinion," he said. "We’re looking at how can we get more people on; how quickly can we do it. But we also have to start looking at, what services are we going to be cutting? Because we know that we can’t keep up with what we have now.”
Some officers from the Community Engagement Unit, which Franklin created his first year in office, have been siphoned off to fill retiree's spots, further prolonging their creation of a curriculum Franklin would like the unit to teach the entire department, and administrators are also considering returning some detectives to the field, among other possibilities.
"We have a finite number of officers," Franklin said. "Regardless of how we split it, it's still the same number of officers.
"It's a juggling act of numbers."
A huge win for officers this year came in the form of significant pay increases through the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the police union. Franklin said that has been key to drawing in more applications, along with paid advertising, but they can't come quickly enough.
The department aims to graduate three, 30-person academy classes per year to keep up with attrition and chip away at the gap to reach its authorized strength, but those classes almost never graduate full and this year have turned up short of qualified candidates. The pressure to fill positions is undeniable, but it's something the department must balance with the need for quality employees.
"We lose a lot of people in our background investigations," he said.
Shortening training is also not an option. The TPD academy consists of in-class instruction for about six months before officers-in-training venture out into the field under watchful eyes for about four months, meaning a class slated to begin in January won't actually impact the department's workforce until October.
But recruiting can be tweaked and expedited. Increased testing opportunities are being offered to accommodate those who live out of town, and Franklin said he was shocked to learn how much interest indication was still on paper forms, so the process is now digital through jointpd.com, where recruiters strive to get back with potential candidates within 24 hours.
“Some people may be a little apprehensive about law enforcement and they might click that 'give me more information,' and if they don’t get almost an instantaneous response, then they’re moving on somewhere else or they’re rethinking things," Franklin said. "It’s a lot harder to say no when you’re having a face-to-face conversation or even a phone conversation with someone trying to get you to take the next step: 'Why don’t you come down to the police academy and we’ll show you what it’s like out here?'”
'We want it now'
The cyber attack that damaged about 40 percent of the city's 471 servers mid-spring exacted its toll on a seemingly never-ending list of technological functions at the police department.
Officers were rocketed back in time a couple of decades as they carried out all kinds of report writing and filing on paper, but, Franklin said, processes that could be salvaged have returned.
"From a functionality standpoint, we’re functioning pretty much the way we were pre-ransomware," he said. "But we have lost the ability to look at some of our data, and there is still data that needs to be put back into the system."
For that reason, Franklin said he isn't certain the department's crime numbers are accurate, though some are clear anecdotally, with violent crimes such as homicides returning to more usual levels after seeing a spike in 2020.
More impactfully, the department's long-awaited updated records management system was pushed back another year.
Although he noted the fortuitousness of having such a large IT crowd in-house to quickly pivot to restore the 1970s system after the attack, Franklin lamented delay on the project, which the department undertook eight years ago.
It's now expected mid-summer.
“We want it now,” Franklin said, noting it would expedite report sharing and linking. "Once we get that, it’s going to fundamentally change how we do business.”
The department pushed forward throughout the year to achieve other goals, such as the re-institution of Community Advisory Boards, updates to its use of force policy and a successful crackdown on gang-related activity, but Franklin has his hopes set on 2022; his third year in office.
"It’s really hard to get your sea legs if you’re always being knocked around, and that’s what it seems like is always happening," he said.