It wasn't the 2021 Tulsa's police chief had hoped for, but his eyes are set on 2022

The department aims to graduate three, 30-person academy classes per year to keep up with attrition and chip away at the gap to reach its authorized strength, but those classes almost never graduate full and this year have turned up short of qualified candidates. The pressure to fill positions is undeniable, but it's something the department must balance with the need for quality employees.

"We lose a lot of people in our background investigations," he said.

Shortening training is also not an option. The TPD academy consists of in-class instruction for about six months before officers-in-training venture out into the field under watchful eyes for about four months, meaning a class slated to begin in January won't actually impact the department's workforce until October.

But recruiting can be tweaked and expedited. Increased testing opportunities are being offered to accommodate those who live out of town, and Franklin said he was shocked to learn how much interest indication was still on paper forms, so the process is now digital through jointpd.com, where recruiters strive to get back with potential candidates within 24 hours.