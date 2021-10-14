When thinking back on the transformation of his church, Pastor Michael Todd always comes back to two things he believes started it.

A set of video cameras and $8,300.

At the time, 2015, Todd had just taken over as lead pastor of Transformation Church, a congregation of roughly 300 people meeting in a former grocery store in north Tulsa.

Investing in the cameras, he said, was his idea, although not everyone followed his logic. Certainly, the benefits wouldn’t come overnight.

But eventually video would be key to the church’s identity.

The $8,300 was even more important, Todd said.

“I wanted us to be a generous church,” he said, adding that one Sunday he challenged the members to take up a special collection.

Instead of using it for needs of their own, he told them, it was to be given away — to other churches.

“We barely had any money coming in at the time. And yet, we raised $8,300,” Todd said. “So my first act as a pastor was to give.”

It sent a message to members — that the church was always going to be about giving. And the reputation of generosity that developed from there, he said, has been critical.

It has assured people that when they give to the church, the money, in turn, is going to be given away, put to good use helping others.

Today, six years since that first gift, Tulsa-based Transformation Church stands completely transformed.

A megachurch with a worldwide reach, led by a dynamic young pastor who knows how to engage diverse audiences, the congregation has grown rapidly.

So, too, have its resources.

In just the past two years, Transformation has spent an eye-popping $66 million acquiring buildings and properties.

That includes its most recent purchase, the six-story Unit Corp. building in west Tulsa, one of the area’s largest office buildings.

Acquired previously were the former Spirit Bank Event Center in Bixby, where the church moved its worship services, and a surrounding retail center.

At the same time, Transformation Church has made a splash with some hefty donations.

Recently that included $200,000 each to the three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, as they continue to seek reparations from the city.

Todd, who co-pastors the church with his wife, Natalie, said the past three years of growth have kept his head spinning.

“I am as baffled as anybody else how this has happened,” he said.

The big-dollar acquisitions and donations tell only part of the church’s success story, though, he added.

“So far in 2021, we’ve had 35,000 people tell us they have entered into a relationship with Christ. And the year’s not over yet,” Todd said. “That’s the number that gets me most excited.”

A different destiny

Todd’s personal transformation is a story in itself.

He chronicles it in his latest book, “Crazy Faith,” which is garnering him national attention, including a recent appearance on “Today” show host Hoda Kotb’s new podcast.

Todd, a 34-year-old father of four, is a Tulsa native.

His parents moved to the city initially to work with the former Higher Dimensions church. Later they started a church of their own.

Despite that background, Todd never saw himself going into ministry, he said. From the time at age 2 he beat his first drum, he dreamed of a music career.

And it seemed within reach. While still a student at Edison High School, Todd began working with late Tulsa jazz artist Wayman Tisdale, traveling with him on weekends as his drummer.

Not long after graduating, Todd started his own production company in Tulsa.

It was his skills with sound that initially connected him to what later became Transformation Church.

He worked a conference for then-Greenwood Christian Center, and it led to him handling sound at the church’s regular services.

That led, in turn, to more roles, including pastoral duties. Still, Todd had no intention of pursuing churchwork as a career. “It was just a season in my life,” he said, adding that in the back of his mind the music business was still calling.

Bishop Gary McIntosh, founding pastor of Transformation Church, sensed Todd would have a different destiny, however.

As he entrusted him with more responsibilities, it became obvious, McIntosh said, that “OK, this young man has something.”

“For one, I watched him learn at a rate that I’d never seen before,” he said.

But more than that, McIntosh added, Todd had the ability as a preacher to connect with everyone, regardless of race, age or socioeconomic status.

“He can speak to a younger generation — and he does that exceptionally well — but hold the attention of an older generation,” he said.

That ability eventually would be key to the achievement of McIntosh’s original vision — creating a diverse congregation that crossed all barriers.

Overnight sensation

Back to those video cameras: The idea of recording his sermons and posting them online was one of Todd’s first as lead pastor.

But initially, it was hard to see the point.

“Nobody watched them, except maybe my mom and her friends,” he said, laughing.

There was no reason, he added, to believe a later sermon series called “Relationship Goals” would attract any more attention than the others.

But a few months after the series posted, something happened — something “crazy,” as Todd is fond of saying these days.

Someone shared a clip from the series online. It went viral.

“Over 48 hours, 2 million people watched it,” Todd said. “Unbelievable. I can’t make this stuff up.”

Within 60 days, subscribers to the church’s YouTube channel had gone from a few hundred to over 200,000.

Just like that, people around the world knew about Tulsa’s Transformation Church and its vibrant young pastor.

“I didn’t even have a Twitter at the time,” said Todd, who has since mastered social media.

His skyrocketing fame wouldn’t hurt attendance, which by then was already growing. Now, more and more people would be coming to check out the church.

Many of them stayed.

In March 2020, at its last in-person service before the pandemic, some 4,200 churchgoers were on hand.

McIntosh, the founding pastor who serves now in an advisory role, said the church has also grown in diversity.

Before the pandemic, attendees were about 50% white, 50% nonwhite, with an age breakdown of 50% 30 and under, 50% over 30.

For a pastor to have such broad appeal “is just not normal,” he said.

“Clearly, I made the right choice,” McIntosh added, laughing as he recalled Todd’s reaction to learning he wanted him to succeed him as lead pastor. “He was shocked. He never saw it coming. But I had, and for some time.

“Now, I never foresaw these incredible things that have followed, all the growth. We are (reaching people) in 80 countries,” he said.

“But to see it happening is an absolute joy. It means everything to me.”

Currently, a return to in-person worship is still on hold. The church expects to resume sometime in 2022, after construction at the site is completed.

The lack of in-person gatherings has done nothing to hurt its expanding global presence.

Todd has continued to stream live sermons weekly, with as many as 24,000 people watching.

It’s that kind of reach, sparked by that original viral sermon series, that explains the church’s impressive resources, Todd said.

The church depends on free-will gifts and donations, he said. At present, as near as they can tell, roughly 40% of the giving comes from the Tulsa area, the other 60% from beyond.

Todd said, “People who’ve never been to Tulsa, never been a part in-person of what we do, are feeling so moved, touched and transformed by the messages, the way we speak, that they give.”

And most, wherever they are from, are just regular folks.

“I’m not aware of any million-dollar donors,” Todd said.

All of it, he added, is achieved with no pleading or pressure.

“We do one series every year on generosity and stewardship, but otherwise we don’t push. I think it turns people off. It’s like ‘I came here to be helped and encouraged and you’ve just spent 15 minutes talking about what you need from me.’ We don’t do that.”

Sowing a seed

At $35 million, the Unit Corp. building was the church’s single biggest purchase to date.

The building will become the church’s global headquarters, and the plan is to move its offices there later this fall, with the former event center in Bixby remaining the site of worship and church activities.

The office space was a must, Todd said. Staff has continued growing during the pandemic, from around 30 to well over 100.

New positions have been added in various areas, from human resources, security and production to ministry and outreach.

New facilities also create new staffing needs, Todd said.

“You go from a converted grocery store, where I could vacuum the whole place, to now we’re in an arena,” he said.

The church will occupy three of the building’s six floors. The others will be leased, Unit Corp. itself becoming one of the tenants.

The church’s three major property purchases have each occurred about a year apart.

It started in 2019 with the Spirit Bank Event Center — the story behind which, for Todd, is just another example of how “crazy” the ride has been.

“Back when I’d just become lead pastor, I woke up one morning and was in a time of prayer,” he said. “Suddenly I got up and wrote down the words ‘The Spirit Bank Event Center is going to be Transformation Church.’ It wasn’t premeditated. I don’t know where it came from.”

As absurd as the idea seemed at that time, five years later Todd was holding the keys to the building.

“We bought it for $10.5 million and paid it off in six months,” he said. “That only can happen with something else working behind it.”

The PostRock Plaza retail center, next to the event center, was the next acquisition, at $20.5 million.

While the generosity of supporters is still the church’s main income source, diversifying makes sense, Todd said.

The additional income from leases at the Plaza and Unit Corp. building will allow it to do more of what it does best: give more away.

“Our whole thing is to help people,” Todd said. “And I believe it all started with that $8,000 we gave away.

“I look at giving as a seed. When you give something away with nothing in return, you sow a seed. It comes back to you in some way.”

Helping meet people’s material needs, however, is not an end in itself, Todd said.

“The desired result is transformation of lives,” he said.

“For us, that’s the win,” he added. “It’s not the money, it’s not the buildings. It’s all the people actually being able to say ‘you know, I get it, I understand it, and I want to give my life to this.’”

