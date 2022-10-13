'It’s guilty by association,' says City Council candidate who was in Washington on Jan. 6

By now, most anyone who follows Tulsa politics closely has seen the picture: It’s a close-up of Ken Reddick standing in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

He’s wearing a hooded jacket and ballistic safety glasses. Behind him is a throng of people, some carrying American flags, others wearing helmets.

The selfie, according to Reddick, was taken on the northwest side of the Capitol at 1:18 p.m. That was less than an hour before some in the mob broke through doors and windows to get into the historic building.

By then, Reddick said, he was already back in his hotel room.

“We get back on the Metro rail and take it back to the hotel in Virginia, and we watched everything unfold live on the news,” he told the Tulsa World.

Reddick is a conservative Republican who ran for mayor in 2020 and this year is now making a second run for the District 7 City Council seat held by Lori Decter Wright. He has posted at least one message on social media casting doubt about the 2020 presidential election results and says he would support an investigation into how the votes were tallied.

But, he insists, he did not go to the nation’s capital that day to take part in the insurrection.

“Once you are in D.C. that day, it’s guilty by association,” Reddick said, “even though, at first, I just offered to pay someone’s way.”

Reddick said he had no intention of going to Washington on Jan. 6 for the Save America March promoted by former President Donald Trump but that things changed at the last moment. After he bought a plane ticket for a local veteran who hoped to make the trip, the flight was canceled. So he offered to drive him there instead.

It was no two-man trip. According to Reddick, the veteran was part of a security detail accompanying a Tulsa podcaster. He says that's where he got the protective glasses he was wearing in the picture.

“It was about six guys, and they were a mixed bag of veterans I’d met here during the 2020 campaign and a couple of local law enforcement,” Reddick said.

Reddick did not name the law enforcement officers.

He said the podcaster's plan to do live man-on-the-street interviews never panned out because of poor internet reception and that the group he was with spent most of its time on the National Mall and the surrounding area.

They did not attend Trump’s speech near the White House, Reddick said, and began moving toward the U.S. Capitol when the crowd from that event started heading in their direction.

“Everyone starts walking down Constitution Way and the National Mall, and you know what a half a million people headed in your direction looks like,” Reddick said. “So we are like, oh, let’s go over here and just get as close as we can (to the Capitol).”

Reddick said he decided to head back to the hotel after people started climbing over things in an effort to get closer to the Capitol.

“Before you know it, Capitol police are standing out on that inauguration stage, outside those doors where the large steps are, where the stage is there, and we hear blasts and … tear gas, rubber bullets,” he said.

Thoughts on the 2020 election

Reddick said that in the months following the 2020 presidential election he never bought Trump’s false assertion that the election had been stolen. He claims that he went to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, to help a veteran, do some sightseeing and maybe, just maybe, witness history.

“Because I was the realist, I thought, in the group. Where everyone else — you have 20 hours in the vehicle with everyone — they all had high hopes, and they knew what states were going to get challenged first, because it was going to go alphabetical,” Reddick said. “And I was like, ‘Listen guys. I wish I was as optimistic as you, but … it's not going to happen.’ But I’d hate to miss it if it did. So that was my personal view.”

His social media posts on Jan. 6 and afterward have not always reflected the same equanimity when it comes to the election results or his visit to D.C.

After returning to his hotel that day, Reddick posted a series of pictures from the trip with this message on Facebook: “Regardless of the typical antics of Antifa, it was an awesome rally and I was honored to be surround (sic) by well over one million America lovin patriots."

Both the selfie and the post with the series of photos can no longer be viewed publicly on Facebook.

Earlier this year, Reddick thanked former U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Laymeyer — an election denier who was backed by Trump adviser Roger Stone and retired Gen. Michael Flynn, a former Trump national security adviser — for supporting his City Council candidacy. And he took to Facebook to criticize Sen. James Lankford, whom Laymeyer was challenging, for not doing enough to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

In May, after watching the movie “2000 Mules” at Embassy Church, Reddick wrote in part that with “all of the obvious fraud and blatant theft, Senator James Lankford was the first to stand up and push to certify the Presidential Election in favor of Joe Biden.

“This is not representative of Oklahoma Values. … We have to make sure that strong people are there to represent us and fight for our country and stand in the way when they witness criminal acts. I believe Jackson Laymeyer is that man and will fight for our country.”

Reddick himself described the film by conservative author Dinesh D'Souza as propaganda, not a documentary. The movie, which claims to show that organizations paid people, or “mules” to illegally collect and place ballots in ballot boxes in five key swing states, has been debunked by Trump’s former Attorney General William Barr and many others.

But it has Reddick thinking twice about the election results.

“I went from defeatist, move on, forget about it, to I would actively support an investigation,” Reddick said. ”I am not of the camp where they are: It was stolen; it’s been stolen, and this only further justifies how I have been feeling the whole time. I have been moved from: It’s over; move on; we’re defeated, to: Now I am willing to listen. And if there were a petition, I would sign it.”

Facebook Live lost

Reddick said he was broadcasting on Facebook Live on Jan. 6 but that all of that video was lost after he returned to Tulsa and was interviewed by local and federal law enforcement.

During the interview in the parking lot of a south Tulsa convenience store, Reddick said, the law enforcement officials asked to access the videos on his phone. Over the next week, as items kept becoming missing from his Facebook accounts, Reddick asked the officers if they had removed anything from his accounts.

Reddick said they said no, at which time he asked them if he could change his password, and they said yes.

“So people would ask: ‘Prove what you saw. Prove this. Prove that,’” Reddick said. “I was like: ‘Well, it’s all on my Facebook.’ It’s the only way I recorded is Facebook Live. I didn’t have my video camera out.”

