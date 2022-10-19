‘It’s a beautiful thing’: Special Olympians unite at statewide soccer tournament in Owasso

OWASSO — Special Olympians Barry Hemphill and Cody Shelton share a close bond both on and off the soccer field.

“His friendship means family,” Hemphill said. “He helps me a lot. I set him up sometimes and let him make goals.”

Shelton added, “We just have teamwork, play offense and defense, and kicking the ball hard.”

The athletic duo could be seen strategizing various plays during Special Olympics Oklahoma’s annual statewide Unified Soccer Tournament at Owasso Sports Park, 10320 E. 116th St. North, on Wednesday.

The event, held every October, pairs hundreds of Special Olympians in its Unified Partners program to enjoy friendly competition against their peers from across the state. Many professional referees also volunteer their time to officiate the action.

This year, Hemphill and Shelton played for Sand Springs, while others like Idabel athlete Sheila Eastep and her Unified Partner, Elizabeth Goodwin, shared the turf with about 60 other teams throughout the day.

“It makes me feel good seeing everybody here playing and having fun,” Eastep said. “Even with a disability, we can do whatever they (the partners) can do.”

Goodwin added, “We have so much fun helping the athletes play sports. It’s one of my favorite things to do. We get to help them a lot by doing everything with them.”

The two girls linked up as part of Special Olympics’ Unified Sports program, which pairs two partners with three other players on every team — a concept that Robert Schaefer said is integral to developing friendships and understanding.

“Everybody is working toward a common goal,” said Schaefer, state director of soccer for Special Olympics Oklahoma. “The people with disabilities and the non-disabled people that are working together find out that they’re not so much different after all.”

He and his crew oversaw teams from Wagoner, Jenks, Broken Arrow, Sperry and several other cities, in addition to Sand Springs and Idabel. Food and other activities were also available for the athletes when they weren’t competing.

Schaefer walked away from Wednesday’s event encouraged after handing out dozens of trophies to this year’s performers.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” Schaefer said. “You don’t see anybody that doesn’t have a smile on their face.”

Owasso’s annual tournament is among 175 sports competitions hosted by Special Olympics Oklahoma every year that benefits 12,100 athletes and is supported by over 13,000 volunteer coaches and thousands of sponsors, donors and other volunteers.

