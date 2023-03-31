If Clark Brewster hadn’t answered the phone that Sunday afternoon, who knows? Maybe he doesn’t end up in the middle of the political maelstrom consuming the nation.

But he did — and it was Stormy Daniels.

“In early 2019, February, she reached out to see if she could have a meeting with me in Tulsa. … It kind of surprised me,” the Tulsa defense attorney recalled Friday.

At the time, Daniels, a former pornographic film star, was embroiled in a high-profile legal battle with President Donald Trump over an alleged 2006 affair. According to Brewster, she was unhappy with the representation she was getting from attorney Michael Avenatti.

Apparently she had good reason: Avenatti would later be sent to prison for stealing money from his clients, including Daniels.

“We met, we talked over about a week period of time, off and on, and I accepted her representation, and I have been representing her ever since,” Brewster said.

Brewster has earned fame and fortune for his vigorous and sometimes colorful defense of his clients. But he doesn’t believe that was the only reason Daniels gave him a call that Sunday afternoon.

The attorney has owned and raced horses for decades, and Daniels is a passionate equestrian.

“I think she was originally referred by people in the equestrian world, the horse world, nationally,” Brewster said. “If you are in that industry in one practice or another, it’s a small community. I think that is originally how she was referred.”

Four years later, there is nothing small about the community Brewster and Daniels find themselves sharing: The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday that a grand jury had indicted Trump for his role in a 2016 hush-money payment to Daniels.

It was a monumental day in American history — the first time a former president of the United States has ever been indicted on criminal charges.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He is expected to turn himself in early next week.

“I think more than anything … her (Daniels’) attitude with me has been, she has sympathy, honestly, she does, for the charges that are being leveled and the person that is having to go through that, namely, Donald Trump,” Brewster said. “But on the other hand, she has this feeling of the truth should be dealt with fairly, openly and transparently, and if there are crimes that arise from that truth, that he should be prosecuted.

“He (Trump) has taken this course of trying to humiliate others, or demean her in some way, or just have blanket denials. And for a person that knows those statements aren’t true, they want the truth to be the record, not the denials.”

Brewster said he has own feelings of sympathy for Trump — and for the country.

“I really do. I think that there is no joy in seeing this, him charged, and I mean that very, very sincerely,” Brewster said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, a Democrat, has been widely denounced by Republicans for even presenting the case to the grand jury, and Thursday’s indictment only added to their fury.

“Let’s call it like it is: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is weaponizing our judicial system to go after President Trump in a complete partisan sham,” U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin tweeted Thursday. “This is the same radical liberal DA who lets violent criminals roam New York and pushes soft-on-crime policies that make America less safe.”

Brewster said he’s heard that argument — and others — from critics of the indictment and the process that led to it. But he sees it differently.

“As a lawyer that has been involved in the legal system for as long as I have, I put great trust and respect in the grand jury,” Brewster said. “I mean, here is a group of people that have taken off from their personal lives, their business lives, and spent time in that room listening to evidence and reviewing documents and listening to testimony, and then returning that indictment. So I have respect for that.

“And I think that process should be viewed as really kind of a hallmark of what is truth.”

Brewster noted that Bragg, who was elected to office, could have simply signed off on charges against Trump but instead chose to present the evidence to a grand jury.

“So to believe that it is just political, or a witch hunt — I have heard that term used — you have got to believe that all of these grand jurors were in on this in unity, politically,” Brewster said.

If there is any good that can come out of this moment in American history, Brewster said, it is the basic civics lesson that no one is above the law. And Trump, for his part, will have the opportunity to dispute the facts presented by Bragg and force the government to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, Brewster said.

“The presumption of innocence is very powerful and strong here,” Brewster said. “But I mean, here we have a constitutional process that we have had in place for 200-plus years, and it is working because they are saying, no man is above the law, and I find that to be somewhat proud of the fact we can get to that point.”

What the historical significance of the Trump indictment and potential trial will be is difficult to know, Brewster said, but he has his own opinion.

“I do believe it should stand for the benefit that comes with accepting responsibility,” Brewster said. “And I say that because I think if Donald Trump at some point in time would have stepped up and fully accepted responsibility and explained the basis for the nondisclosure agreement and all the circumstances, I don’t think there would be a charge.”

Brewster estimates that his firm has spent thousands of hours over the last four years working on Daniels’ behalf, and with that has come the kind of backlash he’s come to expect when he takes on a controversial client.

“We have received all kinds of, you know, even threats, and negative comments,” Brewster said.

It’s important to remember, Brewster said, that his role in the Daniels-Trump saga is not one of a political partisan but of an advocate for his client.

“I feel that there is a duty and a responsibility in the purest form of advocacy to step up, even if you don’t agree with that person’s political philosophy,” Brewster said. “Or you … are repulsed in some way or another by that person’s actions.

“I do believe that that is what advocates in the system have to do, and so I have done that.”