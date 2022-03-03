Isolated canine distemper cases identified at Tulsa Animal Welfare

Tulsa Animal Welfare has identified two cases of canine distemper in dogs that were recently admitted to the city's animal shelter, the city of Tulsa announced Wednesday.

Staff said they are taking proactive measures after intake tests confirmed the virus. Animals that are exhibiting potential symptoms are being isolated and tested.

Staff said they are not treating the cases as an outbreak, as the cases in November were, because fewer animals are exhibiting symptoms and a larger number of animals have some or full protection from distemper through vaccination.

Tulsa Animal Welfare will adjust its hours to 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily indefinitely to allow additional time to clean the facility and monitor the situation. Regular appointments, intake and adoption services will continue.