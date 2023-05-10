The Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma announced Wednesday that it has selected a management partner for a new casino resort located “off Interstate 44,” somewhere between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The tribe said it has selected Caesars Entertainment Inc. as its management partner for the Harrah’s-branded facility.

“Caesars Entertainment is the largest gaming company in North America,” Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma Chairman Perri Ahhaitty said in a written statement. “They have a strong track record of partnering with Native American Tribes across the country, making them an easy choice to help us develop a world-class, full-service resort experience.”

The statement indicated the resort would be built in phases with a casino and several dining options available when the property opens with a hotel coming later

No details were announced regarding when construction would launch or where the facility would be located.

However, tribal boundary maps maintained by the state of Oklahoma indicate only a small portion of I-44 is within the Iowa Tribe’s historic reservation boundaries.

Lincoln County Assessor's Office records indicate the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma owns a vacant 65-acre tract of land immediately south of I-44, about five miles west of Chandler.

The land is immediately north of the Iowa Tribe’s existing Ioway Casino, located off Oklahoma 66. The 900-plus member tribe also operates the Cimarron Casino in Perkins.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said the tribe had approached the state agency “a few years ago” regarding building a new I-44 interchange east of Wellston.

There has been no recent communication though on the topic, spokesman T.J. Gerlach said.

“We are honored to be selected by the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma to help them achieve their goals and we’re looking forward to bringing Harrah’s to a new market,” said Robert Livingston, senior vice president of development for Caesars Entertainment. “With properties throughout the Midwest, Harrah’s is the perfect brand fit for Oklahoma.”

A representative for the tribe designated as the media contact on the news release could not be reached for comment.

