Investigators seek person of interest in disappearance of Pryor teen

Federal and county investigators are seeking a man who may have information related to the recent disappearance of a Pryor teen.

Bradley Eugene Davis, also known as Bradley Medford, is wanted for questioning in relation to the disappearance of Braeden Collins.

Collins, 18, was last known to be at a party south of Tahlequah on Saturday night. His empty vehicle was found crashed in Woodall on Sunday, and sheriff's deputies on Monday found an unidentified body in a burned vehicle not far from where Collins was last seen.

The body has yet to be identified through the state Medical Examiner’s Office, but Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said investigators believe it to be that of Collins due to its proximity to his crashed vehicle and the location of the party; all were within a 5-mile radius.

Davis is believed to be in Cherokee or Adair counties, ATF Resident Agent in Charge Ashley Stephens said Thursday. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 918-456-2583.