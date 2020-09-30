Investigator outlines bloody details provided by convict in Welch girls case

Autopsy reports show Danny and Kathy Freeman were both fatally shot in the head and Kathy’s body was found lying face down on the couple’s waterbed.

When the shooting started, Lauria and Ashley ran out the back door, which was next to Ashley’s bedroom, and hid in a field, Stansill said.

Pennington remained in his truck during the shooting and after the shootings, Pennington and Welch ransacked the house, Stansill said. Pennington and Welch dumped gasoline around a wood-burning stove in the living room and set the mobile home on fire, he said.

“Danny was known to carry gasoline can with him,” Stansill said.

When Pennington returned to his truck, he was carrying an unknown amount of money and an unknown amount of marijuana. He had gotten the marijuana from a trashcan in the Freeman master bedroom, he said.

After the home was set ablaze the girls fled the open field and tried to escape where they were corralled, captured, and kidnapped, he said.

“One went one way and the other one went the other way,” Stansill said describing how the frantic and terrified girls ran trying to escape their abusers.