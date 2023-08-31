Tulsa Public Schools has suspended classes Thursday at Disney Elementary as police investigate "suspicious circumstances," parents were told.

The district made the decision "out of an abundance of caution for our school community," a letter to parents states. "Safety of our students and families is of the utmost importance."

The investigation remains ongoing, with updates planned from district officials when available.

Staff are reporting to a relocation site, Christview Christian Church at 2525 S. Garnett. Children who were already dropped off or were en route when the letter went out also will remain at the relocation site, the district said.

This story will be updated.

Video: Tulsa school board president talks about threats