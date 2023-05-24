The Oklahoma Broadband Office hosted an “Internet for All” workshop Wednesday focusing on the development of high-speed internet in the state.

The office was created in May 2022 as part of Oklahoma’s mission to make broadband internet available in the state. The office is hosting panels in 18 different communities to inform the office’s five-year plan action plan to fill gaps in internet coverage, Vice Chair of the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board Jim Meek said. The workshop in Tulsa focused on issues including coordination with Tribal nations.

“We’re giving those communities a chance to tell us what those needs are,” Meek said. “If you get broadband are you going to use that broadband? And if you use it how are you going to use it?”

There are potential uses for broadband beyond Netflix, like connecting to medical services, Meek said.

“When COVID was going on telemedicine got real popular out in rural areas,” Meek said. “But, if you didn’t have access to broadband it did you no good.”

Oklahoma ranks 45th in access to wired or fixed broadband internet, according to BroadbandNow, an organization that researches broadband and compares internet service providers.

Meek said he lives in Okmulgee County and used satellite internet during the pandemic, but the satellite quickly became overloaded when his whole household was using the internet. He switched to broadband after signing up with an electric co-op and said his internet service improved.

The pandemic pushed the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes to identify problems within their community like medical and emergency services, said Charlotte Westselline, court administrator for the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes’ Judicial Branch.

“During the pandemic we’ve seen schools go to online where they weren’t in schools specifically,” Westselline said. “Because we’re more rural, that created huge barriers, huge negative aspects, for our kids.”

The Cheyenne and Arapho tribes have established a fiber-optic training facility with Oklahoma State University that trains tribal members and non-tribal members, Westselline said.

The tribes intend to apply for grants related to broadband connectivity issues, but Westselline said they did not apply or the first grant.

Tim Allen, director of communications and media relations at the Broadband Office, said he anticipates initial funds to be awarded late this summer.

The office currently has $382 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Allen said. More money is expected to come from different sources. Internet service providers have submitted 130 proposals on how to spend that money totaling at $4 billion.

“So there’s obviously a great need and with this particular bucket of money not enough to cover all of it,” Allen said.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.