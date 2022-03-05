International festival in east Tulsa Saturday to highlight community's diversity, prepare for future

To understand what the organizers of Saturday’s The Square at Nam Hai multicultural festival are trying to accomplish, consider where the event is being held: a parking lot.

Parking lots — and the busy arterial streets that help fill them with vehicles — are everywhere you look in the 21st Street and Garnett Road commercial district, where Nam Hai International Market has been operating for nearly a decade.

That’s great for business, but not so much for creating a sense of community. And there is plenty of community in east Tulsa, where people have come from around the world to make their lives.

So Saturday’s festival, to be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the parking lot directly east of the International Market, is all about bringing the community together to chart a path forward while having a little fun along the way.

“I think in the future I would love it if there was some kind of public plaza that you could have events like this every weekend and just have a space to celebrate different cultural events or a farmers market, things like that,” said Luisa Krug, executive director of the Tulsa Global District.

In preparation for Saturday’s festival, the parking lot has been painted in bold colors, and a stage and seating have been set up for musicians, entertainers and audiences. Food trucks and local businesses will also be part of the party.

“It’s really cool to have an event that highlights so many different cultures and just lets people come to the Global District and experience something like that,” Krug said.

The Tulsa Global District, a nonprofit organization, was established in 2020 as part of the city’s Destination Districts program. The impetus behind the program was to help communities within Tulsa reach their potential and become places not only Tulsans but visitors to the city would want to visit.

To become a Destination District, a community must be recognized as a part of the state and national Main Street program.

The Tulsa Global District includes four major quadrants in and around 21st and Garnett, whose boundaries are approximately Pancho Anayo Bakery to the east, U.S. 169 to the west, 17th Street to the north and Martin Regional Library to the south.

“(The Main Street effort) is a community revitalization program. Typically, it would support a downtown, but in a city, it can support different districts within the city,” Krug said.

“We wanted to do some sort of event that showcased the fact that the Global District is a new organization. We want to be supporting this area but also gather some feedback from people on what they like about the area, what can be improved, things like that.”

Saturday’s festival is a collaboration among the city of Tulsa, the Tulsa Global District and the Congress for the New Urbanism. As part of its annual national conference, CNU undertakes Legacy Projects with underserved communities in or around the conference site to provide resources and strategic planning.

This year, CNU’s annual conference is in Oklahoma City, and the Tulsa Global District is one of the communities selected to receive assistance. That includes the expertise of Yard & Co., a Cincinnati-based urban growth firm.

“We help people solve problems with place,” said Joe Nickol, a trained architect and director of design and development for Yard & Co.

Nickol said the challenge for the Tulsa Global District is: “How do you build a Main Street organization in a neighborhood that doesn’t have a main street?”

A potential answer, said Nickol, is to establish a pedestrian and bicycle pathway that connects not only the businesses — many of which can be hard to access or locate — but the residential neighborhoods that surround them.

“You have all of this residential fabric, neighborhoods that are completely disconnected from the economic lifeblood of the community that they share,” Nickol said.

The loop is just one idea, Nichol stressed, adding that a big reason for having Saturday’s event is to gather input from the community about what kind of improvements it would like to see.

Nam Le, manager of Nam Hai International Market, was hard-pressed to come up with an answer when asked what improvements he would like to see for the neighborhood.

“This area used to be horrible, (but) they are cleaning it up, the streets, stuff like that,” Le said. “It’s looking a lot better, getting a lot more traffic now. …

“Everybody thinks east Tulsa is a bad neighborhood, but in reality it’s not. Everybody is really friendly around here. We are starting to get more people to get to know each other.”

