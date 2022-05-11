Interior Department releases first report on Indian boarding school impact

A report released Wednesday by the Department of the Interior on the impact of Indian boarding schools has left many Oklahomans appreciative but wanting more answers.

Initially commissioned in June by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the report released Wednesday found that the United States either directly operated or provided support for 408 boarding schools nationwide that targeted Indigenous children between 1819 and 1969 as part of a federal assimilation policy.

With 76 campuses, Oklahoma had more boarding schools than any other state listed in the report. They include more than two dozen sites within 90 minutes of Tulsa.

Starting in the early 19th century, American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian children were rounded up and forced to attend Indian boarding schools, which frequently relied on militarization, corporal punishment and identity-alteration methods to strip the youths of their culture, language and traditions.

The Department of the Interior’s investigation also confirmed that at least 500 children died while attending Indian boarding schools and that 53 campuses nationwide have burial sites — two figures that federal officials expect to increase as research continues.

Citing a desire to prevent grave robbing and vandalism, Interior officials declined at a livestreamed press conference Wednesday to identify which schools had confirmed burial sites.

Wednesday’s report — denoted as the first volume — is the federal government’s first attempt to research and acknowledge the effects of those policies.

Along with more research, Interior officials have announced plans to conduct a year-long listening tour to help better determine what resources are needed to rebuild Indigenous communities.

“Although it’s preliminary, a lot of people’s worst fears have been realized with this report,” former Osage Nation Principal Chief Jim Gray said. “The federal policies of that day were devastating, not just when the children were in school, but afterwards. It left a hole in their lives.

"We lost multiple generations of contributions to our communities because they were damaged by their experience — and they were the ones who survived.”

Gray is a descendant of Henry Roan, who was forced to attend Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania more than a century ago.

Roan survived his time in boarding school, but he was killed in 1923 for his oil royalties. His years of not being allowed to speak Osage or practice his tribe’s traditions left a lasting impact on his descendants.

“What this (report) tells me is that my great-grandfather never really had a chance,” Gray said. “To be shipped off multiple states away to a boarding school, not be allowed to speak our language or practice our traditions or just be an Osage hurts. He came back just in time for the Reign of Terror to take his life.

“It hurts that this is what this important man in our family had to face.”

In order to be classified as a federal Indian boarding school, a facility had to meet four criteria:

• Provide overnight on-site lodging for attendees

• Provide formal academic or vocational training

• Receive documented support from the federal government

• Be operational at any time between 1819 and 1969

Based on those criteria, one of the former boarding schools listed in the report is the Presbyterian School for Indian Girls in Muskogee, which was eventually rechartered, first as Henry Kendall College and then as the University of Tulsa.

An appendix attached to the report says the school received federal assistance and was included in reports from the Commission on Indian Affairs as early as 1891 and as late as 1907, the year Henry Kendall College moved to Tulsa.

In an email, TU spokeswoman Mona Chamberlin said the university was not advised of its inclusion in the report prior to its release Wednesday morning.

“TU has a unique responsibility to recognize the grievous nature of this history and a unique responsibility to create a brighter future for all,” she wrote. “We endeavor to educate ourselves and others, foster respect and understanding, and further develop opportunities for Indigenous peoples. We support the important work of the Department of Interior and seek to learn from its findings.”

In a written statement, the Muscogee Nation thanked the Department of the Interior for launching the investigation. Along with Muskogee, several other communities within the tribe’s reservation had at least one boarding school during the period reviewed by the federal government, including Leonard, Coweta, Sapulpa, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Eufaula, Nuyaka and Taft.

“Indian boarding schools are one of the most significant, untold stories from the dark periods of history between the United States and Native Americans. We applaud Secretary (Deb) Haaland for her efforts to uncover the truth about these institutions and to create an opportunity for healing. We know this report is just the first step and look forward to continued federal efforts to complete the record,” the Muscogee Nation said in the statement.

Five different boarding schools were based in Tahlequah, the capitol city of both the Cherokee Nation and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, during the years reviewed by the Interior Department. One is still in operation.

Now operated by the Cherokee Nation through a self-governance agreement with the Bureau of Indian Education, Tahlequah Sequoyah dates back to 1872 and is among the schools listed in the report. The school is now application based, and living in its dormitories is optional for students. Forty-three tribes are represented among its student body.

In separate statements, the leaders of both Tahlequah-based tribes thanked the Department of the Interior for their efforts.

“Our Tribal Council and thousands of Keetoowah tribal members stand ready to assist the Secretary (Haaland) and Assistant Secretary (Bryan Newland) in any way we can to help them implement their ‘Road to Healing’ initiative and to assist in any other way that would be helpful,” UKB Principal Chief Joe Bunch said.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said that “it will take all of us having this difficult, but necessary discussion to plot a path forward and ensure the federal government upholds its responsibilities for all of Indian Country.”

