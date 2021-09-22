Interim study sheds light on impacts to rural water supplies amid 'green rush' of cannabis grows

"We can drive up to multiple well sites we know for a fact exist, myself included," Moore said, referencing an operation in Custer County that had three wells "to very clearly water 17 hoop houses that are right next to them." He said the discrepancy means "obviously someone's not reporting correctly" what's being used or accessed.

Gibson said the OWRB has so far approved four groundwater access permits and is reviewing 11 other applications, as well as one for streamwater access, but that many growers often don't even realize they need to have a water permit. She said the discrepancy between complaints and applications for proper access appear largest in northeast Oklahoma, which has generated nearly half of the 16 complaints related to cannabis operations.

Domestic wells such as those for household use or watering cattle don't require a permit, she said. But Gibson said she's seen how quickly grow operations can expand in size and how they can impact those living nearby.

"What we're seeing with some of these grows is the grow will say, 'Hey I just need a domestic well and I've got my 12 plants here, just small," she said. "So they go out and drill that well and then all of a sudden there's a small hoop house and then a bigger hoop house and then all of a sudden it's a full-scale operation that needs a permit.