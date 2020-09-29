Interim sheriff appointed in Delaware County

JAY — Delaware County Commissioners on Tuesday appointed retired Northeastern Oklahoma A&M police chief, former Grove police chief and former Jay mayor Mark Wall as interim sheriff.
Wall was appointed by a 2-1 vote after a three-hour executive session. His appointment is from Oct. 1 to Jan. 3, 2021, and fulfills the term of Harlan Moore, who is retiring Sept. 30.
“I am honored,” Wall said of the appointment.
Wall, 60, said he came out of retirement to help the county and its residents.
The sheriff’s office is down three field deputies, three dispatchers and a couple of jailers, he said.
“We are looking for good people,” Wall said. “A sheriff took me under his wing. I would like to help another young person starting out.”
“My plan is to hold the fort together — to keep everything together during the investigation,” Wall said.
Sheriff-elect Mark L. Berry, 60, was scheduled to be sworn in on Oct. 1 but has since came under fire on allegations, he falsified documents to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department when he submitted an employment application and to the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement and Training, also known as CLEET.
“After the CLEET hearing is finalized we will be able to move forward,” said District Attorney Kenny Wright.
Berry has refused to comment on the allegations, but his attorney Brian Berry, addressed the accusations through an email saying the sheriff-elect did have 2005 Colcord diploma.
“It is ironic that a challenge regarding Mark’s CLEET certification is now being brought after maintaining continuing education credits with CLEET for over fifteen years, with numerous opportunities to have been investigated at many different levels with different employers and positions maintained in good standing with Mark,” the email states.
“The only legal challenge alleged is whether or not Mark maintains a valid diploma, which he holds and which is signed by all board members and the current superintendent at the time upon receiving his diploma in 2005,” the email states.
The email continues that no further comment would be made until after the Oct. 23 CLEET meeting.
In response to a follow-up email to Berry's attorney, no comment was received when questioned about the discrepancies surrounding when the sheriff-elect represented himself as graduating from Grove on his 2005 sheriff's application, from Colcord in 1978 on his resume submitted to the sheriff's office in late 2011 or early 2012 and why on Berry’s 2016 and 2020 campaign materials, he stated he is a Grove graduate.
Attorney Brian Berry provided no answers when questioned about why no record of a request exists of the Grove School District sending his client’s transcript to Colcord School District or that a request for Berry’s Grove transcript was requested by Colcord Schools.
Michael Dekker
918-581-8469
Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW
