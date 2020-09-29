Interim sheriff appointed in Delaware County

Berry has refused to comment on the allegations, but his attorney Brian Berry, addressed the accusations through an email saying the sheriff-elect did have 2005 Colcord diploma.

“It is ironic that a challenge regarding Mark’s CLEET certification is now being brought after maintaining continuing education credits with CLEET for over fifteen years, with numerous opportunities to have been investigated at many different levels with different employers and positions maintained in good standing with Mark,” the email states.

“The only legal challenge alleged is whether or not Mark maintains a valid diploma, which he holds and which is signed by all board members and the current superintendent at the time upon receiving his diploma in 2005,” the email states.

The email continues that no further comment would be made until after the Oct. 23 CLEET meeting.

In response to a follow-up email to Berry's attorney, no comment was received when questioned about the discrepancies surrounding when the sheriff-elect represented himself as graduating from Grove on his 2005 sheriff's application, from Colcord in 1978 on his resume submitted to the sheriff's office in late 2011 or early 2012 and why on Berry’s 2016 and 2020 campaign materials, he stated he is a Grove graduate.