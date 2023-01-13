 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Interactive image shows burned Helmerich Park playground equipment

  • Updated
  • 0

A fire overnight Friday at a south Tulsa playground demolished a piece of equipment that had been installed only two years prior.

Helmerich Park at 73rd and Riverside underwent renovations in spring 2020, with new playground equipment. A high-density plastic playset with a slide and pirate ship theme burned in the early hours of Friday morning.

City workers said cleanup began around 7:30 a.m., with the scorched plastic loaded up by around 8 a.m. Friday.

anna.codutti@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar New Year traditions from around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert