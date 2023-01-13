Interactive image shows burned Helmerich Park playground equipment

A fire overnight Friday at a south Tulsa playground demolished a piece of equipment that had been installed only two years prior.
Helmerich Park at 73rd and Riverside underwent renovations in spring 2020, with new playground equipment. A high-density plastic playset with a slide and pirate ship theme burned in the early hours of Friday morning.
City workers said cleanup began around 7:30 a.m., with the scorched plastic loaded up by around 8 a.m. Friday.
Anna Codutti
Breaking News Editor
After earning a master's in news editing from the University of Missouri, I joined the Tulsa World copy desk in 2010. Send news tips to news@tulsaworld.com. Phone: 918-581-8481
