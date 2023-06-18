A line of intense storms brought high winds that brought down trees and power lines late Saturday.

The National Weather Service reported that storms would pack wind gusts of 80-90 mph as they passed over Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma. Storm sirens sounded in the Tulsa metro area to warn of the high winds.

The Tulsa Police Department reported “significant damage” on its social media with trees covering some roads and highways, stoplights out and the city’s emergency operations center activated.

Public Service Co. of Oklahoma reported that 152,000 of its customers were experiencing outages at 2:15 a.m.