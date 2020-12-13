Intense snowfall blankets Tulsa-area, precipitation expected throughout Sunday

“Snowfall intensity will be strong enough at times to allow for accumulations on elevated surfaces and may lead to slushy road conditions across portions of the area,” according to National Weather Service Tulsa.

The Tulsa Police Department has reported multiple weather-related vehicle incidents near the 3600 block of South 145th East Avenue.

EMSA has currently responded to 15 traffic accidents and 32 weather-related fall injuries since midnight.

"EMSA strongly discourages any non-essential travel — road conditions are deteriorating and excess traffic makes it more difficult for emergency vehicles, like our ambulances, to arrive safely at their destination," said EMSA spokesperson Adam Paluka.



The Oklahoma Department of Transportation in a statement early Sunday urged travelers to pay close attention to weather forecasts if travel is necessary as conditions are hazardous.

"Crews report heavy snow, slick spots and snow packed on highways across the state, including interstates, ODOT said.