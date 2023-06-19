Those who have damaged homes or fences caused by Sunday's early morning severe storms should contact their insurance agent as soon as possible, Oklahoma's insurance commissioner said.

But property owners should take several steps before thinking about filing a claim, he said.

"First, you need to secure your property," Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said Monday.

"That means if you have a leak caused by storm damage, you need to take steps to make sure you don't have more water (from additional precipitation) coming in and doing more damage," he said.

Mulready also said residents should take plenty of pictures to document damage, and get a damage estimate from a reputable contractor.

He also said that property owners should check with their insurance companies about their deductibles.

"Most insurance companies have gone to a percentage deductible," he said. "Instead of having a $500 deductible or a $1,000 deductible, it may be a 1% or 2% deductible."

Depending on the value of the home, "you could be looking at $5,000" under those terms, he said.

"You don't want to contact your agent and file a claim if the damage is below your deductible."

He also dispelled the notion that if a neighbor's tree falls on your house or fence, the neighbor is responsible.

Unless you can prove a neighbor was negligent in not cutting down a rotting tree, healthy trees or limbs causing home damage "falls to your homeowners' policy, not your neighbor."

Those who have a dispute with their insurance company may also file a complaint at the insurance commissioner's website, www.oid.ok.gov, or call 1-800-522-0071.

Mulready said insurance claims resulting from Sunday morning's storms will likely will number at least in the hundreds, but that it was difficult to speculate on a damage amount with assessment still ongoing.

City officials have said the widespread tree and power line damage is nearly to the extent of the 2007 ice storm, which caused $780 million in damage.

Mulready said those with claims should contact their insurance agent as soon as possible, even though local insurance offices likely are slammed this week.

"I know there are agents who are also affected because they have no power in their offices," he said. "So they have had to adjust and pivot to working from home or other options, just like everyone else is having to."

Mulready also cautioned about "shady characters" who take advantage of those with damage.

"If someone comes knocking on your door (for tree removal or other work), don't do business with them," he said, "especially if they ask for money up front. Contact your agent."

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond also said in a social media post Monday that agents from the AG's Consumer Protection Unit are placing signs in Tulsa and other areas affected by storm damage with a number to call for suspected fraud.

"Be on the lookout for contractor fraud and report any suspected fraud by calling us toll free" at 1-833-681-1895, the post said.

Mulready said that even before Sunday morning's storms slammed the Tulsa metro, he was asked last week by an Oklahoma City TV station why homeowners insurance is so expensive in Oklahoma.

"I have one word — weather."

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.