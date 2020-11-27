Institute analyzing TPD's community policing policy seeks applications for civilian 'co-researchers'

A research institute the city of Tulsa selected back in July to evaluate its police department's community policing efforts is seeking applications for civilian assistance.

Community co-researchers are considered "experts on their community’s needs, perspectives, and relationships," and they will help assess the Tulsa Police Department's community policing policies and practices and develop "actionable" recommendations based on CNA's research findings, according to the application.

The application, which is due by 5 p.m. Dec. 1., includes four questions listed here in brief paraphrase: why are you interested; what communities have you worked with in Tulsa; what are your ideas for gathering public input; and, what's your experience with law enforcement?

Participants will work with the institute's project team over the next year in a commitment of 10-15 hours per month, participating in virtual meetings, identifying community stakeholders for seeking feedback, giving input and helping to facilitate focus groups and interviews with community members.