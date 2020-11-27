Institute analyzing TPD's community policing policy seeks applications for civilian 'co-researchers'

A research institute the city of Tulsa selected back in July to evaluate its police department's community policing efforts is seeking applications for civilian assistance.
Community co-researchers are considered "experts on their community’s needs, perspectives, and relationships," and they will help assess the Tulsa Police Department's community policing policies and practices and develop "actionable" recommendations based on CNA's research findings, according to the application.
The application, which is due by 5 p.m. Dec. 1., includes four questions listed here in brief paraphrase: why are you interested; what communities have you worked with in Tulsa; what are your ideas for gathering public input; and, what's your experience with law enforcement?
Participants will work with the institute's project team over the next year in a commitment of 10-15 hours per month, participating in virtual meetings, identifying community stakeholders for seeking feedback, giving input and helping to facilitate focus groups and interviews with community members.
"We welcome applications from Tulsans who live, work, or attend school in Tulsa, have access to a computer or electronic device for virtual meetings, and have experience working with diverse groups in the community to advance common goals," the application states.
Community co-researchers will be paid a small stipend as well as receive training and technical assistance from the institute's project team, the application states.
The city contracted CNA Corp., a nationally accredited, 21st century policing firm, to build off the 77 recommendations made by the Tulsa Commission on Community Policing in March 2017, as well as fill a void created by the failed Office of the Independent Monitor proposal, which would have analyzed TPD policy.
The Tulsa Commission on Community Policing’s 77 recommendations were guided by the 116-page President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing developed under President Barack Obama’s administration.
The six pillars of the reports are building trust and legitimacy, policy and oversight, technology and social media, community policing and crime reduction, training and education, and officer wellness and safety.
The city is tracking each recommendation’s implementation via a dashboard on the city’s website. The dashboard indicates that the only recommendations remaining to implement are a community policing evaluation and extended in-service training hours for officers, the latter of which the latest update indicated is because of staffing shortages.
