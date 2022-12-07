Input sought on Tulsa Transit plan for new facility at town hall Thursday

Getting people to ride city buses starts with getting buses on the streets.

That work happens in a small — relatively speaking — complex of old buildings on south Rockford Avenue just south of Fourth Street.

And it’s not easy work.

“We have just outgrown it so much we don’t even have enough room for all of our buses to be parked, all employee parking,” said Scott Marr, general manager of Tulsa Transit. “The office building, we have outgrown it. We are just stacked and packed.”

On Thursday, Tulsans are invited to participate in a virtual open house to discuss Tulsa Transit’s plan to build a new maintenance and administration facility, and to provide input regarding where they think it should be located.

“When we look to something like this, you have to think not just about today but 40 years from now,” Marr said. “How will our service look like 40 years from now? We will have more buses, we will have more employees. So our consultants told us, we probably need 15 to 20 acres.”

Tulsa Transit’s Rockford Avenue facilities sit on five acres. They include an administration building, a call center and a maintenance garage with just eight bays for a 107-vehicle fleet.

Built in 1980, the complex is home to 225 employees.

“That was great in 1980, but we just don’t have the infrastructure to support more electric vehicles, more low-emission vehicles,” Marr said.

Tulsa Transit plans to apply to the Federal Transportation Authority for funding through the Build Back Better bill approved by Congress earlier this year.

The city would be required to match 20% of the grant amount, Marr said. The project is estimated to cost $25-$30 million and would likely not be completed for three to five years.

When it comes to selecting a new site, Marr said, connectibility will be key.

“The FTA will not give you a grant unless you are within a majority of your routes, and all of those things are taken into consideration,” he said.

That’s why Marr said he wants to hear from the public on Thursday.

“The service that we provide now is being held by a Band-Aid because we simply don’t have the room, we don’t have the infrastructure. ... I think the city of Tulsa should be excited that the transit facility is looking to evolve and grow and have a state of the art facility that the citizens of Tulsa can be proud of.”

