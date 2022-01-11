Input sought for Greenwood Master Plan at virtual meeting tonight

A monthslong community engagement process centered on the development of 56 acres of city-owned land in and around the Greenwood District begins Tuesday night with a virtual meeting.
The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity announced last year that it would establish a Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood Master Plan.
Tuesday's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will focus on discussions with young professionals and entrepreneurs, artists and creative community members living or working in North Tulsa to share their vision, ideas and feedback for the future of the area.
The public can participate via Zoom:
Meeting ID: 870 6235 9727
The land to be redeveloped was returned to the Tulsa Development Authority in a 2018 settlement with the University Center at Tulsa Authority.
City officials have said they hope the mixed-use project will serve as a model for equitable and inclusive development throughout Tulsa.
Project goals include preserving and celebrating the legacy of Black Wall Street and the spirit of Black entrepreneurship, and promoting sustainable infill economic development that builds on the once-thriving commercial districts.
The master plan also is intended to bridge physical divides through improvements that lead to a pedestrian-friendly environment, safe streets and crossings, enhanced transit connections and visual access.
Wallace Roberts & Todd, a Philadelphia-based planning, design and architectural firm, will facilitate the process.
An 11-member committee of local stakeholders identified by the city will oversee and steer the development of the master plan.
Pop-up community events
Moving forward, community events are scheduled to help people to learn about the Our Legacy Tulsa master plan process and to share their input.
Each family-friendly Saturday event will be held at Oasis Fresh Market, 1725 N. Peoria Ave.: noon-2 p.m. Jan. 15, noon-2 p.m. Feb. 12, and noon-2 p.m. March 12.
KBOB 89.5 FM will be broadcasting live; World Won Development radio personalities will be on site interviewing community members and special guests.
Food will be provided, and giveaways are planned every 15 minutes.