Input sought for Greenwood Master Plan at virtual meeting tonight

A monthslong community engagement process centered on the development of 56 acres of city-owned land in and around the Greenwood District begins Tuesday night with a virtual meeting.

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity announced last year that it would establish a Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood Master Plan.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will focus on discussions with young professionals and entrepreneurs, artists and creative community members living or working in North Tulsa to share their vision, ideas and feedback for the future of the area.

The public can participate via Zoom:

Meeting ID: 870 6235 9727

The land to be redeveloped was returned to the Tulsa Development Authority in a 2018 settlement with the University Center at Tulsa Authority.