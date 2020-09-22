Inola man, 20, dies after crash on rural Rogers County road Friday

An Inola man reportedly died in a Tulsa hospital Monday from injuries suffered in a rural Rogers County crash Friday.
Blake Rowe, 20 of Inola, was reportedly pronounced dead about 6 p.m. Monday at Saint Francis Hospital. Rowe was hospitalized after the crash about 11 p.m. Friday on South 4220 Road about four miles south of Inola, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The crash, which reportedly remains under investigation, happened while Rowe was northbound in a 2004 BMW. The vehicle reportedly left the road to the right, over-corrected and rolled.
Rowe was ejected in the crash and taken to the hospital by Air Evac with numerous injuries in critical condition, according to a news release.
Stetson Payne 918-732-8135
Twitter: @stetson__payne
