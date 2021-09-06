 Skip to main content
Inmate reportedly kills cellmate at Lawton Correctional Facility
An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility reportedly killed his cellmate early Monday, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

During the early morning hours Monday, staff at the facility discovered an inmate homicide.

Inmate Aaron Stone, allegedly confessed to the killing of cellmate Riley Walker.

Staff immediately responded, secured Stone, and confirmed Walker’s death, the Department of Corrections said.

The department's Inspector General’s investigators are on-scene and investigating.

The homicide appears unrelated to last week’s incidents, in which all Oklahoma prisons were placed on lockdown following a series of gang-related incidents, the department said.

Stone is serving time for rape, sodomy, robbery, kidnapping, and cruelty to animals out of Comanche County.

Walker was serving time for first-degree murder out of Pontotoc County.

