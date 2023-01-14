Inmate dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

An inmate has died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, authorities have reported.

According to officials, the woman was seen on video Friday evening going to sleep in her bed in a shared jail cell and seen early the next morning moving around the cell and bed.

After the staff began serving breakfast to inmates, detention officers noticed that she was nonresponsive and began attempting CPR and made several attempts to resuscitate her with an Automated External Defibrillator or AED. Live saving attempts were continued until EMSA and firefighters arrived on scene, who continued to make attempts to revive her.

She was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say there does not appear to be anything suspicious about the woman’s death at this time and that a full autopsy will be performed by a medical examiner to determine cause of death.

Tulsa Police Department is working with Allied Universal Security, the contractor for the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, during the investigation.

The identity of the inmate has not been released at this time.