Injunction sought against companies installing 5G cell towers in Tulsa

A group of Tulsa-area residents took their fight against entities installing 5G cell poles in their neighborhood to court Monday.
Twenty-two residents mainly from Walnut Creek neighborhood in south Tulsa but also some outliers from Broken Arrow, north Tulsa and Owasso filed their signatures in a petition in Tulsa County District Court. They're seeking an injunction against multiple wireless carrier companies, utility companies and state and city agencies that may have a part in installing the cell poles, which will provide for the latest generation of mobile technology, near their homes.
The group is led by Shelli Landon, a
former Oklahoma congressional candidate, and husband Barry Landon, who say the poles could be hazardous to residents' health and are property value-decreasing eyesores.
Shelli Landon, who said she survived cancer, is worried about the dangers the nearby poles could pose to her health. The
American Cancer Society states there is no strong evidence that radiofrequency waves from cellphone towers cause cancer, but they haven't been proven absolutely safe, either.
“Most expert organizations agree that more research is needed to help clarify this, especially for any possible long-term effects,” the organization’s website states.
The petition laments that the Walnut Creek neighborhood association was not notified of the poles' installation and seeks a temporary injunction against such in lieu of a permanent injunction. The petition argues the poles threaten to violate residents' rights, create a public nuisance and infringe on the health and safety of the neighborhood.
"WHY SHOULD
'We The People' be burdeoned (sic) to 'Prove that 5G is unsafe,'" the petition questions, comparing the potential harm and timeline to that of the tobacco industry. "How long did the cigarette industry deceive us? ... only now to be debunked and determined detrimental."
Among other requests, the filing seeks to remove any illegally erected structures installed on the plaintiffs' properties, cease installation of those contemplated and restore all landscape to its original condition at the defendants' cost. Defendants named include Verizon, Cox, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, AT&T, Mobilitie, Renavotio Inc., construction contractors, multiple City of Tulsa Departments and state commissions.
“Most of these people wouldn’t allow one of these things to go up 100 feet from their home,” Barry Landon said in a Tulsa World interview.
The Oklahoma Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act allows wireless providers to install, operate and maintain utility poles in the public right-of-way.
The city said
last week it was reviewing pole installation permit requests for compliance with federal, state and local requirements in response to the residents' complaints.
The city previously
told the Tulsa World it permitted 350 5G, or small cell, device locations, the first of which was installed in 2017. Another 25 permits are pending review. The companies that have applied for permits to install poles are AT&T, Verizon, Mobilitie and U.S. Cellular.
Meet 41 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area
Cedric
Cedric is a 15 lbs. red tabby with long fur. He is a love and very friendly with people. His previous owner who adopted him at two months said she was told he was a Norwegian Forest Cat but wasn’t given any papers to support that designation. His birthday is May 20, 2021 and he was the third cat and the youngest in her home and one of her other cats just didn’t get along with him. She gave him up so that he could have a happier home. He has never been around dogs or children but he might be OK with another cat as long as it is a younger cat to be a playmate with him. It would be best if his adopter lived in a house as he can be very active, is curious, and needs a lot of room. He will also need to be groomed on a regular basis as he has thick long fur.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. For more information, visit
. streetcatstulsa.org
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Adira
Are you looking for an 80 lb lap dog that is sure to impress with the fastest zoomies around?! Well, you found her! Meet Adira. As a 1 1/2 year old Anatolian/Pyrenees, this baby came from rough beginnings living outdoors with very little human interaction. Since being with her foster, and after almost being euthanized for killing a chicken, she has flourished! Adira now jumps into laps for loves, sits, lays down. She is kennel trained, and boy does she LOVE some treats. Although she may take a minute to warm up, once she does, she is your giant shadow!
Adira is dog friendly with proper introductions but NO cats or livestock please! She’s also wonderful with well-mannered children. Sadly, Adira hasn’t experienced what being spoiled and knowing love, so she doesn’t really understand bones or toys. We are hoping she finds a family to show her exactly what love really is! Could that be you?
Adira is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE
Oliver
Say hello to Oliver! Have you ever seen a set of such beautiful eyes? Oliver is 2 years old and weighs about 15 lbs. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and current on his parasite prevention medications. Email
adoptions@tulsaspca.org to set up a time to meet Oliver. He'll be looking for ya!
Visit
to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Oliver. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Mae
Meet Mae! Mae is a year old and weighs 71 lbs. She would like to find a family to call her own. Think it might be yours? Find out by scheduling an appointment at
adoptions@tulsaspca.org to meet Mae. Mae is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and current on her parasite prevention medications.
Visit
to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Mae. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Curly Fry
Curly Fry is a lighter colored red tabby and white with an estimated birthdate of Jan. 7, 2021. He is one of four born in a garage, so he’s used to having cat companions (the others have found good homes) and we think he’d like a friend to live with. Used to eating Fancy Feast wet food and dry food. Was scared of a dog in the house and has not been around children. Loves people and enjoys attention. He is curious, a purr baby, likes to play with cat toys and other things. He is a sweetheart.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. For more information visit
streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Wally
My name is Wally! I am a heeler mix and approximately one year old. I love other dogs but have some boundary issues to work on. Being around my friends just makes me so happy. A playmate my speed would be the best thing ever because I like to go go go! Playing fetch and running are my two favorite things… besides my future family, of course. I am neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and current on his parasite prevention medications.
Schedule an appointment to meet me at the shelter. Visit
to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Wally. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Threeway & Dani Lynn
Threeway (pictured at left) and Dani Lynn were taken into an electrical business when they were babies five years ago. Changes in the business where they’ve been living created a need to find a new home for them as a bonded pair. Threeway is a black male who weighs almost 13 lbs. and Dani is a female brown tabby & white. Their estimated birthdate is May 11, 2016. They have never been around other cats or dogs so they are still adjusting to being around cat companions. Both love to be petted and are very laidback.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. For more information, visit
streetcatstulsa.org
Photos provided by StreetCats
Pumpkin
My name is Pumpkin! I am an Airedale Terrier Mix and approximately six years old! I was surrendered due to no fault of my own, and I am ready to find my forever family! I would do best in a home without other dogs. I love head pats and chin scratches, and I walk great on a leash and would make a perfect walking buddy. I also know basis commands. Schedule an appointment to meet me at the shelter. I am neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and current on his parasite prevention medications.
Email
. Visit adoptions@tulsaspca.org to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Pumpkin. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Guy
Guy is a handsome fellow looking for a place to call home. He is a year old and weighs about 9 lbs. Guy is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and current on her parasite prevention medications.
Visit
to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Guys. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Gingerbread
Gingerbread is believed to be approximately 2 years old and just wants all the love in the world. Coming from an abandoned house, when she sees her ‘person’ all she wants to do is give a huge hug! She places her paws and arms around you and just sits there for the love. She is playful and sweet and she will do anything for a treat! Gingerbread has not been able to play with other dogs quite yet due to her “mom duties”, but she does well interacting through the fence!
Gingerbread had not been allowed to live the life of a family furmember in the home until CARE Rescue took her in, but she has learned quickly to wait for her outside bathroom break. We think she is a mix of Black Mouth Cur and maybe lab or hound. She has beautiful coat coloring and eyes! And with her petite legs, Gingerbread will make a wonderful addition to any family!
Gingerbread is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Gibbs
Gibbs is around 3.5 years old. He loves attention, affection and being close to his people. He likes getting massages, suckling on blankets and making biscuits. He’s also very smart and sometimes can open doors! He’s been in a foster home with several dogs and other cats and is good with all of them.
Gibbs is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends and is currently in a foster home. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Daniel
Daniel, from our “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood litter, is 8 weeks old now and ready for his forever home! His mom looks to be a Lhasa Apso/Terrier mix and is about 24 lbs. Daniel was the first to explore his new surroundings. He wants the big pups to be his friend; he’s playful with his siblings and children, and he loves some outside play with running while enjoying being pet and snuggles. Daniel is a little timid of the scale and taking baths, but he likes to be with his people so with a little love, Daniel is ‘game’ for most activities.
As part of our adoption process, Daniel will be fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped at the appropriate age guidelines. He will receive 3-4 puppy vaccines in total and his neuter procedure will be covered when he gets closer to 6 month of age.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Curly Jo
Curly Jo is a super chill dude around 8 months old. He likes to play and gets along well with other cats and dogs. He likes to play and spend time with his people. If you are looking for a quiet kitty who just wants attention CJ is the boy for you.
He is currently in a foster home and is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Jackson
Hey guys! My name is Jackson and I am just one year old, though I may look a little older because I'm a big boy! I weigh in at about 63 lbs, so that's not too big in my opinion! My foster family say I am a Louisiana Catahoula Leopard mix because of my coat and my cool different colored eyes. I'm pretty popular with the other dogs in the home and we all get along. I really like the little humans and the big ones too! I hang out in my crate when the “peeps” are gone and I keep it spic and span. I know how to use a doggie door too!
My latest news is that I graduated from the STAR Inmate Training Program and I did pretty good if I say so myself! Actually, my handlers said I did super good so I must have! If you think your family might be a good match for me, send the good people at CARE Rescue a message and I'll be waiting to meet you in person!
Jackson is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. And after recently graduating from the STAR Inmate Training Program, Jackson knows many commands and he can’t wait to showcase all he knows how to do. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Boo
Boo is guessed to be around 7 months old. He loves to play and spring toys are his favorite. He's a fast house panther that is learning to navigate the cat tower with ease. He gets along well with other cats but can be a rough tumbler and some kitties may be annoyed. Please read his full profile on our website.
He is currently in a foster home and is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. His adoption fee is $75. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Solo
Hi I’m Solo. I think I was born October 26, 2021. I’m about 14 weeks old and weigh 15 pounds. I don’t remember much about my mom (or dad), but I sort of look like a Jack Russell mix. In my short life I’ve been given away at least twice and dumped once. I hope neither of those happen again.
My foster dad says I’m darn near perfect. He says I’m smart and when I sit, I get pet or a treat. I’m learning to lay down when told “down” and I walk on a leash pretty well. I sleep quietly all night in my crate and wait till morning when I go outside to potty. I play fetch, chew on hooves, and shake stuffed animals. I love laying on the electric blanket with dad while he watches TV. And I enjoying, playing with dogs and cats (if only they will play with me). I haven’t yet met kids, but I bet I would love them too.
I’m not quite perfect…yet. See, I need to work on my “I gotta go potty” signal during the day. Also, I probably shouldn’t carry foster mom’s shoes around the house. When I do that, she tells me “NO” and I drop it. She takes the shoe and gives me one of my toys. So not a bad deal from my perspective.
I love my foster family, but their dogs are not very playful. I want a family with a pet who wants to play chase, wrestle and take naps together. I also want to go to dog school and learn lots of stuff. Please help me find my family!
As part of our adoption process, Solo will be fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped at the appropriate age guidelines. She will receive 3-4 puppy vaccines in total and her spay procedure will be covered when she gets closer to 6 month of age.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Barney
Barney is around 4 months old and all kitten. He loves to play, run, jump, climb. If you’re looking for an active outgoing kitten Barney is ready to join your family.
He is currently in a foster home and is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. His adoption fee is $100. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.com/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Chance
Hello! I’m Chance! I’m 2 years old and I think everything is fun, interesting and meant for play, especially you. Anything you do, I'll want to do too. With my own brand of surprises, life with me will keep you constantly on your toes, and the fun is guaranteed. I have been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and I am current on parasite prevention. I am currently undergoing heartworm treatment for my heartworm disease, but that's no big deal, my friends at the SPCA will get that taken care of that for me!
Visit
to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Chance. You can also visit him at the shelter to get to know him better. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Toby
I need my own person! I also need some meds and special food, but if I could be the only cat in your home I would do just great. Too many cats want to visit the office in StreetCats where I hang out and I don’t like to share my space. In my own home I could be very affectionate and even be a lap cat on my own terms because I do like to be petted by people I know - head scratches are great! I am neat and clean and use the litter box keeping the litter inside. Just because I’m handsome isn’t a good reason to take me home, but if you want a handsome cat who needs you to be patient and kind, then that would work for me!
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
cats@streetcatstulsa.org. To see more StreetCats, visit streetcatstulsa.org.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Diego
Diego is about 2 1/2 years old and has spent most of his life in some form of boarding. Diego has some fears of men and new people in general, but patience and treats wins this boy over! Once you’ve earned his trust, Diego is a very affectionate guy and loves being with his people. He knows his basic commands; he walks well on lead; and he is housebroken. Diego is very dog friendly (even with males!), and just needs someone to give him a chance!
Diego is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Diego is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sassy
I need a new home with a loving and patient purrson! I just need to be the only pet in a home without children and I’d need to adjust on my own terms until I realize you care about me. Giving me treats will help! There are too many cats in StreetCats for me to be my own loving self as they make me nervous. Please give me a chance! She is curious and intelligent and would love to drink running water in her home. She does love to have people play with her with a laser light and stick toys.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Lady
Meet Lady. She enjoys giving hugs and kisses, going on walks, food, and most importantly, attention. She will grab your attention with her beautiful smile and melt your heart. She gets very excited to meet new people and would love to meet you! Come on down and meet this lovely Lady!
Lady is 6 years old and is spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested, microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit
to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Lady. You can also visit her at the shelter to get to know her better. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Brindi
This is Brindi, our beautiful, sweet, brindle girl! She is a gorgeous 2-year-old Staffy mix who likes all humans, literally everyone! She has been through our STAR Inmate Training Program and has recently graduated! She knows all kinds of commands and will do them when asked. But her absolute favorite thing is to cuddle, snuggle and try to be a blanket to her person! She is very affectionate and eager to please. She is house and crate trained. While she does love playing with other dogs, she is a total tomboy and likes to show her full playfulness. She does best with male dogs and her best friend, who went through the program with her, is at her current foster's home is a boy named Jackson. They are two of a kind for sure!
Brindi is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Rocky
Hey everyone, Rocky here! I am super excited to be on a new adventure. I had the chance to go to prison and I jumped on it! I am in our rescue's STAR Inmate Training Program learning all kinds of cool things like sit, stay, leave it, wait and so much more. My foster mom said I was already pretty smart so this program allows me the chance to prove it to everyone else! They said I'm about a year and a half old. I was actually born into this rescue because my mom was in the shelter pregnant and the nice people at CARE Rescue wanted to help her and me and my siblings! So anyway, I was adopted as a puppy, but then I had to come back because there was an older person that moved into the home and they were afraid because I was still technically a puppy, I might accidentally knock the older woman down. I promise I wouldn't have done it on purpose, but that's ok because I know there is another family out there who will be perfect for me!
So here are the rest of my “stats” - I do like playing with other dogs and I'm a rough and tumble kind of guy. But if another dog doesn't like me, that's ok too. I just head to another part of the yard! I like cats but they don't like me. It's just that they like to run and sometimes it feels like a game to chase them and I hear they don't like that so much. I know it's my job to take bathroom breaks in the yard and I do that all the time. My foster mom said that they think I'm a Shepherd/Rottweiler mix and that I have pretty coloring. Oh, and I love the little humans because they are so much fun to play with. Like I said, I feel like my family is out there and I'm somewhat patiently waiting! My time at the prison will be up in March when I graduate and I would LOVE to have a home to come back too!
Rocky is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Daisy
Daisy came to us after her mama passed away. She and her brother were only 4 weeks old when adopted and they are now 10 months old. Daisy looks to be a Shar-pei/terrier mix since she is only about 30 lbs. From her foster mom: "Daisy is so sweet and loves cuddles. She is very food motivated so she is easy to teach. She's housebroken and uses the doggy door." Daisy is both laid back and playful and gets along with all types of dogs. She had been a little fearful of men but has since gotten much better with the man in the home. Daisy is ready to be part of a family, big or small!
Daisy is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. Daisy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE
Gingy
Gingy is a young Boxer mix that is now available for adoption. He is energetic and friendly with the most expressive ears!! He is currently 37 pounds, but a little thin so probably has some filling out to do. He did well on a leash and sat for treats!
To adopt, please visit Gingy at the Sapulpa Animal shelter! Open Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. Adoption fee is $70, covering neuter and vaccines.
Courtesy photo
Duck
Duck is a rather cute pittie mix that is now available for adoption. That face! He is very sweet, sat on command, and did well on the leash. He does seem, initially at least, to prefer women to men. He may just need a little time to warm up and some good experiences with a man.￼￼
To adopt, please visit Duck at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Hours are Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. Adoption fee is $70, covering neuter and vaccines.
Courtesy photo
Sonny
Here's Sonny! Isn't he a handsome boy? He was found on the side of a country road with who we think is his sister, Cher. Yes, they should have been called Donny and Marie but we liked Sonny and Cher better! He is a beautiful 6 month old possible Carolina Dog mix with gorgeous blue eyes! He is so friendly and easy going and he gets along with every dog he is put with and loves to run and play. Sonny is crate trained and seems to catch on very quickly to new routines. He tends to gobble his food due to being starved but is not food aggressive when other dogs come near his crate. Sonny is ready to be part of a real family and we are hoping he finds them soon!
Sonny is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE
Ruger
Ruger is about 9 months old and extremely smart! He had a DNA test that shows Australian Cattle Dog, Border Collie, Bluetick Coonhound and Great Pyrenees! He's an obedient boy and loves to learn and play. He's learned to pick things up and put them in his foster's hand, walks great on a lead, loves to play fetch with a rope toy and is completely house trained. He loves people and kids, but no kids under 8 due to his activity level. Ruger would be a great help to a handicapped person that may need a little help around the house! He's now working on opening drawers and doors, and will eventually learn to turn lights off and on. He's an amazing boy!
Ruger is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE
Cher
This is sweet Cher, counterpart to her possible brother Sonny! She and Sonny were found by the side of a country road, abandoned and starving. Even after several weeks of solid twice a day full bowls of food, she still eats as quickly as she can in case it is the last one.
However, she has never shown any protectiveness toward her food when other dogs walk by her crate which shows her gentle nature. Cher is active, loves to play and is crate trained. She is good with all other dogs and seems smart and eager to please! She is very food motivated which is understandable. Cher has the most beautiful blue eyes like her brother Sonny though she is smaller than him and has a solid white coat. She could fit into almost any family dynamic and do well!
Sonny is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo courtesy of CARE
Johnny
Johnny is about 2 years old but acts like a happy bouncing 3-month-old! And his fur is as soft as a pup's! Johnny is a timid little guy, loud voices and new things still frighten him, so slow and steady wins his heart. He is working on his basic commands and already walks well on leash but needs more confidence-building. He could have a doggie friend but still needs some work on proper play and sharing. If you need a friend that’ll keep you laughing, come meet Johnny! Johnny is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Truce
This is Truce. He is a super cool dog so we had to give him a cool name! He came to us through the shelter where he has waited for his people for several weeks. We decided to give him a change of scenery! He is 1-2 yrs old and when we ran his pic through our dna app, it said he looked 82% English Pointer! He is a very friendly dog who like Will Rogers seems to have never met a “dog” he didn’t like! We aren’t sure about the cats and kids, but we imagine he would be good with at least one of those!
Truce is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Truce is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Crosby
Crosby is 2 years old Husky/Great Pyrenees mix and has spent about 1 1/2 years in boarding. Crosby was not handled so well at certain times in his life and this has lead him to be a somewhat shy at first. He will need time and patience to get to know new people, but once he trusts you, he’s so playful and just wants to be loved on! He loves to get brushed, play ball, go for walks (he’s really good on leash!), he likes female dogs, and loves cats! It would be preferred that there be no children under the ages of 8-10 as he’s still learning to trust little ones. A home with a quiet routine is what Crosby needs and he will be your forever friend!
Crosby is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Crosby is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Tucker
Tucker is around 8 years old and he is very sweet! He is good with other dogs after slow introductions, but doesn’t seem to be a fan of cats. He’s a sweet boy who desperately needs a home again!
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. Visit animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Norman
Norman is a shy guy and will take time to warm up to new people, but he can become affectionate once he knows he can trust you. If you're willing to give him the time that he needs, the payoff will be well worth it.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Delilah
Delilah is a 3-year-old pittie mix that is available for adoption through Altruism, Inc. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, heartworm negative and on prevention. Delilah would do best in a home without small children. She loves everyone but is strong and energetic when she is playing. Mostly, she wants to lounge around and be spoiled! She has been working with a trainer and is improving her command-following skills. She will sit on command and is very food motivated. Her adoption fee is $100. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com to inquire.
Photo provided
Corey
If you are looking for a middle-aged gentleman, look no further! No time for a puppy? Perfect! Corey is your man! Corey’s foster says he is very laid back. He is slow to warm up, but his personality is coming through more each day. He enjoys being very physically close to his human - personal space is not a Corey concept He seems to tolerate and play with other dogs ok, but if given the choice he would probably rather lounge/chill. He is not vocal whatsoever, definitely house broken, LOVES walks. He isn’t a fan of cats. We think he maybe 6-7 years old.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Carlos
Carlos is approximately 18 months old and don’t let his size mislead you. This boy is possibly the most “chill” dog you will ever meet. He rarely barks, loves other dogs and is the perfect gentleman with a smile that will melt your heart. Carlos loves to give hugs and kisses if you let him, but mostly, he is simply looking or a family to love and to be loved. Carlos is comfortable in a crate but doesn’t mind getting in the car if you want a buddy to tag along. He even walks great on a leash. There are not enough wonderful adjectives to describe this sweet boy, but be assured he is as calm and well-behaved as any dog you will ever meet. Carlos is neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Star
Star is full of joy and very well trained. While at CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, she recently passed AKC Beginner I training and gets along great with other dogs. Star is a true “star” and is an easy dog to love. Star is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Mr. Heckles
My name is Mr. Heckles, but my friends just call me Heckles. I’m a lifer here at CARE, meaning I was born into the rescue! I’m 2½ years old and so ready to find my forever family. I’m a little quirky, but I don’t think that means I don’t deserve an understanding family of my own. In fact, I’m patiently waiting for them to find me. I’m a pretty big guy weighing in at 91 pounds, and I’m a Great Pyrenees mix! I know how to sit, lay down, crawl, shake and even sit pretty! I walk well on a martingale collar too. I get a little nervous around new people and new dogs, but I do warm up. I may be a big guy, but I just can’t help that I get nervous, and I hope that doesn’t deter you from wanting to give me a shot. With my size, sometimes things scare me. I’m house- and crate-trained, and I think I would do best with grownups and bigger kids. The little ones sometimes have loud voices that make me nervous. I know that if I had a family that would love me and make me feel safe, I would be the very best loyal companion for my whole life. I really like to play fetch and go for car rides! Those are the best! But you know what’s better than a car ride? BELLY RUBS AND BEING BRUSHED! Boy do i love belly rubbins! If you want to meet me, please apply for me at
carerescueok.org.
Mr. Heckles is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
Photo provided by Snoots Pet Photography
