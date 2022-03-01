Injunction sought against companies installing 5G cell towers in Tulsa

A group of Tulsa-area residents took their fight against entities installing 5G cell poles in their neighborhood to court Monday.

Twenty-two residents mainly from Walnut Creek neighborhood in south Tulsa but also some outliers from Broken Arrow, north Tulsa and Owasso filed their signatures in a petition in Tulsa County District Court. They're seeking an injunction against multiple wireless carrier companies, utility companies and state and city agencies that may have a part in installing the cell poles, which will provide for the latest generation of mobile technology, near their homes.

The group is led by Shelli Landon, a former Oklahoma congressional candidate, and husband Barry Landon, who say the poles could be hazardous to residents' health and are property value-decreasing eyesores.

Shelli Landon, who said she survived cancer, is worried about the dangers the nearby poles could pose to her health. The American Cancer Society states there is no strong evidence that radiofrequency waves from cellphone towers cause cancer, but they haven't been proven absolutely safe, either.

“Most expert organizations agree that more research is needed to help clarify this, especially for any possible long-term effects,” the organization’s website states.

The petition laments that the Walnut Creek neighborhood association was not notified of the poles' installation and seeks a temporary injunction against such in lieu of a permanent injunction. The petition argues the poles threaten to violate residents' rights, create a public nuisance and infringe on the health and safety of the neighborhood.

"WHY SHOULD 'We The People' be burdeoned (sic) to 'Prove that 5G is unsafe,'" the petition questions, comparing the potential harm and timeline to that of the tobacco industry. "How long did the cigarette industry deceive us? ... only now to be debunked and determined detrimental."

Among other requests, the filing seeks to remove any illegally erected structures installed on the plaintiffs' properties, cease installation of those contemplated and restore all landscape to its original condition at the defendants' cost. Defendants named include Verizon, Cox, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, AT&T, Mobilitie, Renavotio Inc., construction contractors, multiple City of Tulsa Departments and state commissions.

“Most of these people wouldn’t allow one of these things to go up 100 feet from their home,” Barry Landon said in a Tulsa World interview.

The Oklahoma Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act allows wireless providers to install, operate and maintain utility poles in the public right-of-way.

The city said last week it was reviewing pole installation permit requests for compliance with federal, state and local requirements in response to the residents' complaints.

The city previously told the Tulsa World it permitted 350 5G, or small cell, device locations, the first of which was installed in 2017. Another 25 permits are pending review. The companies that have applied for permits to install poles are AT&T, Verizon, Mobilitie and U.S. Cellular.

