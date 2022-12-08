 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Initiative petition for abortion access state question withdrawn

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — An initiative petition to legalize abortion in Oklahoma has been withdrawn.

Supporters of State Question 828 on Wednesday notified the Oklahoma Secretary of State that they were withdrawing their petition for a proposed constitutional amendment.

The proponents of the measure were Roger Lee Coody-Rosamond of Tulsa, Rachel Anne Tafoya of Bixby and Maegan Louise Kandi Richison of Tulsa.

Coody-Rosamond could not immediately be reached for comment.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Supporters needed 172,993 signatures to get the measure on a statewide ballot.

The measure was filed after the state passed several laws making it nearly impossible to obtain an abortion in Oklahoma. It was also filed after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, a decision which recognized a constitutional right to abortion nationwide.​

People are also reading…

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greenwood Rising entering new phase with new director

Greenwood Rising entering new phase with new director

Board members agreed that they "didn't have the experience to run a history center." With the hiring of a new executive director with museum background, the focus is on turning Greenwood Rising from "a shiny new thing" into an institution.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cat thrown after interrupting Brazil press conference during World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert