Initiative petition for abortion access state question withdrawn

OKLAHOMA CITY — An initiative petition to legalize abortion in Oklahoma has been withdrawn.

Supporters of State Question 828 on Wednesday notified the Oklahoma Secretary of State that they were withdrawing their petition for a proposed constitutional amendment.

The proponents of the measure were Roger Lee Coody-Rosamond of Tulsa, Rachel Anne Tafoya of Bixby and Maegan Louise Kandi Richison of Tulsa.

Coody-Rosamond could not immediately be reached for comment.

Supporters needed 172,993 signatures to get the measure on a statewide ballot.

The measure was filed after the state passed several laws making it nearly impossible to obtain an abortion in Oklahoma. It was also filed after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, a decision which recognized a constitutional right to abortion nationwide.​

