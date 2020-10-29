Initial state unemployment claims decline by 13%

Initial claims for state jobless benefits declined by 13% last week compared to the prior one-week period, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 4,591 workers filed for first-time jobless benefits with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

That’s 686 fewer than the revised number of workers who filed initial claims during the week ending Oct. 17.

Continuing claims also declined by 14,314 to 59,007 the week ending Oct. 17.

The OESC said in a release that the number of continued claims on a four-week moving average, declined for the 18th consecutive week.

“It’s encouraging to see Oklahoma unemployment claims continue to decline,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “We’re continuing to make changes and work to eliminate barriers to Oklahomans seeking unemployment benefits.”

“In fact, just last week, we worked with our debit card partner, Conduent, to help eliminate fees associated with the unemployment debit card.”

Prior to the change, Conduent charged debit card users 25 cents to check their account balance if they used up their five free checks per month.