Initial state unemployment claims decline by 13%

Initial claims for state jobless benefits declined by 13% last week compared to the prior one-week period, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 4,591 workers filed for first-time jobless benefits with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
That’s 686 fewer than the revised number of workers who filed initial claims during the week ending Oct. 17.
Continuing claims also declined by 14,314 to 59,007 the week ending Oct. 17.
The OESC said in a release that the number of continued claims on a four-week moving average, declined for the 18th consecutive week.
“It’s encouraging to see Oklahoma unemployment claims continue to decline,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “We’re continuing to make changes and work to eliminate barriers to Oklahomans seeking unemployment benefits.”
“In fact, just last week, we worked with our debit card partner, Conduent, to help eliminate fees associated with the unemployment debit card.”
Prior to the change, Conduent charged debit card users 25 cents to check their account balance if they used up their five free checks per month.
The OESC reported also receiving 850 initial claims last week from self-employed workers for temporary federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance assistance. The agency received the same number of claims the prior week.
The state agency also reported seeing an increase in continuing claims for PUA — from 8,902 the week ending Oct. 3 to 9,182 continuing claims the next week.
Nationally, the number of initial claims for unemployment benefits declined from a revised figure of 787,000 the week ending Oct. 17 to 751,000 claims the next week.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in the Tulsa metro area declined from 6.1% in August to 5.4% in September, according to figures released Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported 26,439 Tulsa metropolitan area residents in the labor force were unemployed during September, a decline from 28,772 reported the prior month.
As a comparison, 15,033 Tulsa metro residents were out of work one year ago.
The Tulsa metro civilian labor force grew from 472,710 in August to 485,872 in September.
A year ago the labor force in the Tulsa metro was 483,152.
Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties comprise the Tulsa metropolitan area.
Among the 77 counties in the state, the unemployment rate in September ranged from 1.4% in Cimarron County, located in the panhandle of the state, to 9.2% in Latimer County, located in southeastern Oklahoma.
In Tulsa County, the unemployment rate was 5.5% in September.
At its peak during the COVID-19 pandemic, the jobless rate in April in Tulsa County was 15.5%.
The jobless rate in the state of Oklahoma in September was 5.1%, according to the DOL.
The Oklahoma City metropolitan area, meanwhile, saw its unemployment rate decline from 5.6% to 4.9% during the same two-month period, according to the DOL.
Oklahoma governor addresses state unemployment on Oct. 20
Q&A: Filing unemployment claims amid virus-related job losses
How long does it take to get the benefits?
What if I still technically have a job?
How long can I receive benefits?
What if I need additional assistance with my claim?
How many Oklahomans filed for unemployment during the pandemic?
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.