Initial jobless claims in state increase for third consecutive week

For the first time since the beginning months of the pandemic, initial jobless claims in the state have increased for the third consecutive week, while claims nationwide plummeted, according to a government report.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported nearly 18,000 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending Saturday. The prior week 13,852 sought jobless benefits for the first time.

OESC officials attributed the one-week, 30% increase in first-time job seekers largely to jobless signing back up for benefits following 52 weeks of unemployment.

“Last week, we saw a significant increase in initial unemployment claims, which is largely due to a number of claimants re-filing for unemployment after their benefit year expired,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “As we continue our focus on providing unemployment benefits to those in need, we are also placing priority on helping claimants find employment.”

Meanwhile, continued unemployment claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, increased by 1,367 to 25,593.

The increase in continued claims for the week resulted in the four-week moving average also increasing to 24,639.