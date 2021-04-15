Initial jobless claims in state increase for third consecutive week

For the first time since the beginning months of the pandemic, initial jobless claims in the state have increased for the third consecutive week, while claims nationwide plummeted, according to a government report.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported nearly 18,000 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending Saturday. The prior week 13,852 sought jobless benefits for the first time.
OESC officials attributed the one-week, 30% increase in first-time job seekers largely to jobless signing back up for benefits following 52 weeks of unemployment.
“Last week, we saw a significant increase in initial unemployment claims, which is largely due to a number of claimants re-filing for unemployment after their benefit year expired,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “As we continue our focus on providing unemployment benefits to those in need, we are also placing priority on helping claimants find employment.”
Meanwhile, continued unemployment claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, increased by 1,367 to 25,593.
The increase in continued claims for the week resulted in the four-week moving average also increasing to 24,639.
It also marked the first time in more than 40 weeks that the four-week moving average in the state had not declined when compared to the prior week.
Nationwide, the number of initial claims declined by 25% from 769,000 the week ending April 3 to 576,000 the following week, according to seasonally adjusted figures.
It marked the lowest level of initial claims in the nation since the beginning of the pandemic when 256,000 claims were filed the week ending March 14, 2020.
A spokesman for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission also noted that the weekly jobless figures reported to the DOL by the Oklahoma officials were incorrect.
The state has since amended its report to the DOL, the spokesman said.