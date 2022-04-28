Initial jobless claims decline for fourth consecutive week

Initial state jobless claims totals for the week ending Saturday declined again after peaking for the year in March, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,657 first-time claims for unemployment benefits were filed in the state last week, a 6.8% decline from the 1,778 claims filed the week ending April 16.

Claims for the week ending April 16 were revised upward from 1,508 claims first reported.

The peak in initial claims so far this year occurred the week ending March 26 when 2,946 claims were reported.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, also declined the week ending April 16, compared to the prior week.

Oklahoma saw 10,289 continued claims filed the week ending April 16, a nearly 10% decline from 11,419 claims filed the prior week. Continued claims have declined three consecutive weeks.

“We are encouraged to see the state turn a corner and once again have unemployment rates decline in all reporting categories,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commissioin Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “These improvements are further proof that Oklahoma’s workforce is one of the strongest in the nation.

“At the heart of our strong economy and low unemployment rates are Oklahoma businesses that continue to grow and offer new job opportunities.”

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 2,343 the week ending April 16 to 2,021 claims the following week.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the second consecutive week, or from 11,843 the week ending April 9 to 11,435 claims the following week.

Four of Oklahoma’s bordering states — Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico and Texas — all reported declines in unemployment filings for the past week while Arkansas and Colorado reported slight increases.

Nationwide, initial claims totals for the week ending Saturday declined by 5,000 from 185,000 to 180,000.

