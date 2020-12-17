Initial jobless claims decline by nearly 30% after mini spike last week

“Additionally, we continue to closely monitor any announcements coming out of Washington regarding a new stimulus package and staff stands ready to execute on any programs or benefits the agency is directed to implement."

The decline in claims, both initial and continuing, comes as a handful of temporary, federal jobless programs end or are scheduled to end in coming weeks and as Congress tries to negotiate a new bailout package.

One of the temporary programs that ended last week was the Extended Benefits program, which paid an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits to those receiving regular state unemployment benefits.

The program was triggered when the state hit certain economic thresholds, such as the unemployment rate, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program had been in effect since July.

Zumwalt said in an email last week that the state has paid out over $30 million under the Extended Benefits program, despite a Labor Department report indicating Oklahoma had not paid any EB benefits in recent weeks.

The OESC attributed the lack of reporting to the U.S. Department of Labor due to “technical difficulties.”