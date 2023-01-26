 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Initial jobless claims decline 23% in state

  • Updated
Initial jobless claims totals fell for the second consecutive week in Oklahoma, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that first-time state jobless claims for the week ending Saturday declined by 340 to 1,142, or nearly 23%.

Since hitting a three-month peak of 1,733 claims the week ending Jan. 7, weekly claim totals have fallen two consecutive weeks in the state.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed following at least one week of unemployment, declined by 538 claims to 10,283, or 5% in the state.

Both initial and continued weekly claims have flirted with historic lows since the last quarter of 2022.

Other, more long-term metrics were mixed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 1,469 the week ending Jan. 14 to 1,393 claims the following week.

But the four-week moving average of continued claims increased for the 10th consecutive week in Oklahoma, or from 10,617 claims to 10,689 claims

Among neighboring states, only Arkansas reported an increase in initial claims last week when compared to the prior week.

Nationally, first-time claims declined by 6,000 the week ending Saturday to 186,000 claims.

Stories by Curtis Killman, Michael Dekker and Randy Krehbiel.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

