Inhofe wins fifth Senate term, says it will be his last

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe won his fifth — and he says final — full term on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Abby Broyles and three others.

Inhofe, who turns 86 in a few weeks, said this will be his last term.

"You mean am I gonna do this again?" Inhofe said when asked if would run again. "No? You heard it here."

Inhofe was first elected to public office in 1966, and has been in 51 elections of various kinds since. He's won all but three, last losing in 1984 — six years before Broyles was born.

Inhofe was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives two years later, and to the Senate in a 1994 special election. He has already served longer in federal office than anyone in state history.

Broyles put up a good fight and had a 45,500-vote advantage in mail-in absentee ballots but could not overcome Inhofe's name or an advertising campaign that labeled her a tax-and-spend liberal out to get the oil and gas industry.

Broyles indicated her annoyance with the characterization during a stop in Tulsa Tuesday morning.

"One of the most surprising things is how often I can be called a socialist on tv," said Broyles, who actually comes from a conservative background.