Inhofe, Lankford to vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee, despite statements in 2016

In April 2016, U.S. Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe had this to say about confirming a Supreme Court nomination seven months before a presidential election:

"We should continue the long-standing, election-year precedent and let Americans have a voice on the future direction of the Court," they said in a joint statement.

Monday, both said confirming a Supreme Court nominee seven weeks before an election is fine because this time there is a Republican president and a Republican majority in the Senate.

“The precedent here is clear," Inhofe said in a written statement. "In the case of a united government, with voters having elected a Senate and White House of the same party, it is our constitutional obligation to consider a nomination of a Supreme Court justice. I look forward to a thorough and swift consideration of President Trump’s nominee.”