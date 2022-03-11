Inhofe, Lankford push bill to rename Owasso post office after guardsman killed in Iraq

OWASSO — A push to rename the Owasso post office after a fallen veteran is one step closer to becoming a reality.

U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford introduced legislation on Thursday to rename the local facility the Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts Post Office.

Under Senate Bill 3804, the building, located at 1233 N. Cedar St., would serve as a namesake for Roberts, a 28-year-old Oklahoma Air National Guardsman from Owasso who was killed while deployed overseas in March 2020.

“Naming a post office to honor Technical Sergeant Roberts’ heroic actions and dutiful patriotism in his hometown of Owasso will serve as a reminder to his family, friends, and service members of the ultimate sacrifice he gave on behalf of our grateful nation,” Inhofe and Lankford said in a press release.

The Oklahoma Republicans’ efforts come more than a month after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the same measure under HR 1298, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Hern and co-sponsored by Reps. Frank Lucas, Tom Cole, Markwayne Mullin and Stephanie Bice.

“We owe him (Marshal) a debt of gratitude we can never repay,” Hern said previously. “Renaming the Owasso post office in his honor will ensure the community he loved and served will always remember his selfless bravery and bring his legacy to future generations.”

The campaign to rename the post office pays homage to Roberts’ sacrifice, which came in the line of indirect enemy fire while stationed at Camp Taji in Iraq on March 11, 2020.

Serving with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Roberts was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve about 20 miles north of Baghdad when his unit was hit with a rocket attack.

The engagement claimed Roberts’ life and that of another American soldier, along with a United Kingdom service member and two Iraqi Security Forces members. Fourteen others were wounded, including Oklahoma’s Tech. Sgt. Ariel E. White.

Since his death, Roberts’ name has lived on through the inspirational efforts of others. The Oklahoma Air National Guard in March 2021, for example, dedicated a facility at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base in his remembrance. Eight months later, a 4-mile stretch of Oklahoma 20 between Owasso and Claremore adopted the fallen soldier’s name.

SB 3804 still would have to pass the U.S. Senate and be signed by the president before the post office could be renamed.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.