Inhofe, Lankford among Oklahoma elected officials to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Oklahoma’s Republican U.S. senators, Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, announced Friday they had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

They were among several elected officials to be administered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after it was approved for use.

“I am fully confident in its safety and efficacy and I urge all Oklahomans and Americans to get the vaccine when it is available to them,” Inhofe said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) received coronavirus vaccinations Friday. Current Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, along with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, also were vaccinated.

"Through a great deal of hard work and innovative science, we have two safe and effective vaccines and more in the pipeline," Lankford said in a statement.

Oklahoma has received all of its initial allotment of 39,975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials.

More than 2,200 individuals, mostly front-line health care workers have been vaccinated so far.

