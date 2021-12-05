 Skip to main content
Inhofe issues statement honoring colleague Bob Dole
Inhofe issues statement honoring colleague Bob Dole

  • Updated
Inhofe with Bob Dole (copy)

Kansas U.S. Sen Bob Dole (right) speaks at an August 1994 news conference at the BOK Tower with Oklahoma U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe (center) and Don Nickles. 

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe on Sunday issued a statement honoring former colleague and longtime Senate leader Bob Dole, who died Sunday at age 98.

“Bob Dole was a giant of the Senate and I was honored to serve with him. He was one of the last of the World War II heroes that I was privileged to serve with and we were close friends," said Inhofe, R-Okla.

"As a veteran, presidential candidate, Republican leader and faithful volunteer with the Honor Flight program, Bob’s loyal service to this country was seen time and time again — but I must confess that I will miss his humor the most.

"He understood the power of laughter to unify even the most divided political opposition. Kay and I are keeping Elizabeth, Robin and their entire family in our prayers as we share in honoring the remarkable life of Bob Dole.”

Dole represented Kansas in the Senate from 1969 to 1996. Inhofe served in the House from 1987 to 1994 and has been a U.S. senator since 1995.

