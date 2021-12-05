Inhofe, Cole, praise former colleague Bob Dole

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and U.S. Rep. Tom Cole on Sunday issued statements honoring former colleague and longtime Senate leader Bob Dole, who died Sunday at age 98.
“Bob Dole was a giant of the Senate and I was honored to serve with him. He was one of the last of the World War II heroes that I was privileged to serve with and we were close friends," said Inhofe, R-Okla.
"As a veteran, presidential candidate, Republican leader and faithful volunteer with the Honor Flight program, Bob’s loyal service to this country was seen time and time again — but I must confess that I will miss his humor the most.
"He understood the power of laughter to unify even the most divided political opposition. Kay and I are keeping Elizabeth, Robin and their entire family in our prayers as we share in honoring the remarkable life of Bob Dole.”
Dole represented Kansas in the Senate from 1969 to 1996. Inhofe served in the House from 1987 to 1994 and has been a U.S. senator since 1995.
“Bob Dole was not only ‘Mr. Republican,’ he was ‘Mr. America,’ too," Cole said.
"Senator Dole carried the scars of service to our country in combat for his entire adult life. The senator served in peace as well as war as a county prosecutor in Kansas and a member of both the U.S. House and Senate, where he rose to Majority Leader, one of the most powerful positions in American politics,” said Cole, R-Okla.
“Of course, Bob Dole’s service to his beloved Republican Party was exemplary. He served as Chairman of the Republican National Committee, the GOP vice presidential nominee in 1976 and, 20 years later, the Republican presidential nominee in an epic clash with former President Clinton. Dole lost that race, but his vigorous campaign held the highly regarded Clinton under 50 percent of the popular vote and probably saved the Republican majorities in the Senate and the House.
“Despite his intense loyalty to his party, Bob Dole was widely admired on both sides of the aisle and was famous for his ability to assemble bipartisan coalitions in pursuit of important national legislation. His partnership on the issue of hunger with the late Democratic Senator George McGovern was legendary. So, too, were the coalitions he created between rural Republicans and urban Democrats to pass the famously bipartisan ‘Farm Bill.’ It is revealing that in a gesture of respect and civility, his old adversary Bill Clinton awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom for service to our country," Cole said.