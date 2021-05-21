Inhofe, Arkansas senators push to get interstate designation for stretch of U.S. 412

OKLAHOMA CITY – Federal legislation was introduced Friday to designate U.S. 412 running through Oklahoma and Arkansas as a future interstate.

The measure would give the designation the stretch of U.S. 412 from Interstate 35 in Noble County to Interstate 49 in Springdale, Arkansas.

It was introduced by U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., John Boozman, R-Ark., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

“Our interstate system is the lifeblood of Oklahoma’s economy and provides the network for companies to bring materials into our critical industries, for businesses to locate in areas convenient for consumers and for commuters to get to work and school safely and reliably,” Inhofe said. “Designating Route 412 as an interstate would benefit Oklahoma by attracting new businesses, improving safety, enhancing freight mobility and better connecting rural and urban communities.”

While most major metropolitan areas across the nation have two or more interstate highways connecting their region, the Tulsa area and Northwest Arkansas metropolitan area are both served by just one interstate highway, Interstate 44 and Interstate 49, respectively.

“The designation would have a significant impact for Tulsa and all of Northeast Oklahoma,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.